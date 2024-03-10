Sonia Musa Dhaka Eid-ul-Fitr collection showcased at Aloki Convention Center

On the evening of 7 March 2024, the Aloki Convention Center at 211 Tejgaon Link Road dazzled with the launch of Sonia Musa's Eid-ul-Fitr Collection. This event added a layer of splendour to the city's sartorial landscape. The collection was showcased through a runway show, where prominent models graced the stage, elegantly setting a festive mood for the upcoming Eid season.

The fashion show unfolded with a neatly choreographed display, where each ensemble, exclusively curated in the designer's studio and atelier, took the spotlight. The collection started with soft pastel colours, suitable for day wear, and moved towards brighter colours for evening celebrations. The ensemble was beautifully captured in hand-painted dresses, lehengas, and sarees, each piece gracing the runway with sophistication and festivity.

Sonia Musa's work is a celebration of craftsmanship, with each garment speaking volumes of the detailed work, from the texture of the fabrics to the intricate hand-painted and embroidered designs. This attention to detail not only highlights the designer's dedication to quality but also her commitment to embracing and uplifting traditional art forms within the modern fashion context.

Since launching in 2018, Sonia Musa Dhaka has quickly established itself as a leading name in Bangladesh's luxury fashion industry. Known for its unique approach to blending traditional culture with contemporary styles, the brand has made a significant mark on both local and international fashion scenes.

Sonia Musa Dhaka's collections stand out for their integration of rich cultural heritage with modern design elements, creating a distinctive line of luxury wear that caters to today's fashion-conscious individuals.

Following the runway show, the Eid-ul-Fitr collection will be available for viewing and purchase at the Sonia Musa Dhaka flagship store in Banani DOHS from 9 to 14 March 2024. This opportunity allows customers to experience the collection first-hand and select pieces for their Eid celebrations and beyond.

The event was made possible with the support of various partners, including Avari for strategy and communications, Azra Mahmood Talent Club for fashion choreography and styling, and Checkmate events along with Rony Sharafat for event coverage.

Partnerships with Prive by Nahila Hedayet as the beauty partner and Kashfiaa-Jewelry Designer for jewellery added to the event's success, along with Market Access Providers Ltd. for event management and décor, and Dameer for producing the runway track. The Aloki Convention Center was the venue partner, providing the perfect backdrop for the showcase.

Photo: Courtesy