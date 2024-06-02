Deshi fashion designer in a foreign country

A conversation with Walliuddin Ahmed Chowdhury

Fashion is an element that transforms dreams into reality. So, with his big dreams and a strong desire to make them come true, Walliuddin Ahmed Chowdhury went ahead to make Bangladesh prominent in the world of fashion. From Nepal to New York, he took risks that not many would and showed a flair for unmatched ingenuity. Now, he intends to inspire future fashion designers, models, and more by sharing the breath-taking beauty of international fashion.

Fashion captivated Walliuddin from a young age. The vibrant colours of fabric samples and the steady clicks of cameras from his father's days as a film producer occupy his childhood memories. "In those years, I spent a lot of time watching my father make films and enjoyed the glitz and splendour of the celebrities who came to our home for shooting," reminisced Walliuddin fondly.

Moreover, he also took dance classes and found it an expression of his creativity. However, soon, he left dancing when he realised his true calling to fashion design. Indeed, all those childhood memories sparked an interest in him that would last a lifetime.

After getting a fashion diploma from the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) which helped him improve his skills and vision, Walliuddin became one of the pioneers to help establish Bangladesh's first model exhibition and model grooming school called Wallis Associates. His career then underwent a series of gruelling challenges as he attempted to penetrate the cutthroat fashion market.

On a national scale, Walliuddin started working as a fashion choreographer for popular fashion brands. Following that, he had his first experience working as a fashion designer and the opportunity to feel the excitement that comes with navigating behind the stage at Aarong Bangla Fashion Week. That experience, needless to say, gave him a new respect for the art of dressmaking and styling.

With the knowledge gained, he began his work as a fashion designer and soon, his collections were hitting international stages. Inspired by Benarasi, his collection was shown at the All Silk Yards fashion show held in London in 2011.

Later, in 2016, his collection made an appearance at the Asian Designer Week in India, showcasing khadi fabric, and the TGIF Nepal Fashion Week in Nepal, where he strived to represent a Bengali cultural essence.

"When you work in fashion, you can look at the work of artists from around the world and get inspired by their creativity," shared Walliuddin. At the 2017 Asian Designer Week in New Delhi, he showcased his exceptional talent in fashion design once again.

But that was not all Walliuddin accomplished. He launched the beauty pageant show, 'Walli Presents Mr & Miss Photogenic' for male and female models in 2019. His unique combination of persistent determination and imaginative flair made this programme stand out and gave rise to many promising new models.

These days, Walliuddin calls New York City home. His nationwide achievements and global portfolio are more than amazing in every way. Consequently, he aspires to showcase his collection at more prestigious international events and participate in even more prominent fashion shows.