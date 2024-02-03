5 drinks to try before you say bye to winter

Chilly nights and gloomy skies – it is that time of the year again when all we want to do is wrap ourselves in a blanket and read a good book or watch a captivating movie! Along with the cosiness, winter brings with it the need for extra care for ourselves, and integrating this with our diet is the best way to go about it.

Like every other year, after a cameo, winter is about to say goodbye. So, whether you want something warm and delicious while you are snug and cosy binge-watching your favourite show, or you need your daily intake of required nutrients this winter, here are 5 drink recipes to get you through the cold season.

CARROT AND GINGER JUICE

Ingredients

4 carrots

1 ginger thumb

1 orange

1 cup water

½ tbsp honey

Method

Peel and cut the carrots into bite-sized cubes. Peel the ginger and cut the pieces into thin batons. Slice the oranges and deseed them; drop the ginger slices into one cup of water and set it to boil. Do not add the ginger to boiling water but let the temperature rise after it has been added into the water. Once the water is heated, allow the ginger to boil for a couple of minutes and then turn off the flame.

Let it cool and infuse with the water for another ten minutes and strain away the ginger slices after that.

Add the ginger liquid to your mixer along with the prepared carrots. Add honey, squeeze an orange, and mix it all together.

Photo: Fariha Amber

BEETROOT AND CARROT SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

1 red beet

1 large carrot

½ cup milk

2/3 cup water

Method

Peel and chop both the carrot and beet root into cubes. Pour in the milk and then add in the cubed vegetables. Blend this on high speed until a paste is formed. Then, pour in the water and mix again. You can adjust the amount of water you add based on the consistency you desire. Stop adding water and mixing once your smoothie is as smooth as you require it to be and enjoy!

CITRUS MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

1 pomelo

2 oranges

1 lime

A sprig of mint leaves

Method

Squeeze out the juices from the pomelo, oranges, and lime. Mix everything. You can add a little bit of water if you find the taste too citrusy or want to dilute the mixture a little. Throw in a sprig of fresh mint leaves to add some freshness. You can have this daily for your required intake of vitamin C.

Photo: Fariha Amber

MATCHA TEA

Ingredients

½ teaspoon matcha tea

½ cup of hot water

¾ cup milk

½ tsp honey

Method

Sift the matcha powder through a strainer to get rid of any lumps. Pour in hot water and using a regular whisk or bamboo whisk, whisk briskly from side to side until the matcha is fully dissolved and there is a foamy layer atop. Pour in the milk and whisk again until the mixture is foamy. You can add honey as per your liking to add a little bit of sweetness.

Photo: Fariha Amber

BUTTERSCOTCH EGGNOG

Ingredients

4 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

1 cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 cinnamon sticks

4 cloves

¼ tsp nutmeg

100g butterscotch

Method

Mix the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy. In a saucepan, pour milk and heavy cream followed by the condiments and bring this to a simmer. Once simmering, remove a small amount of the mixture from heat and slowly pour it into the egg yolk mixture. As it becomes thick, pour this back into the saucepan and cook while stirring frequently. After that, add in melted butterscotch and mix to combine. Once done, remove from heat and strain the mixture before serving warm.

Food: Fariha Amber