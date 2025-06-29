7 family favourite meat recipes with bold Bangladeshi flavours

If there's one thing that elevates any family gathering or just a weekend indulgence, it's a lineup of perfectly spiced, lovingly prepared meat dishes. The following recipes are more than just meals — they are culinary rituals steeped in tradition, bursting with flavours, and made to be shared.

This collection brings together some of the most beloved South Asian meat dishes — grilled, slow-cooked, or simmered to perfection. Whether it's the royal aroma of Mutton Patiala, the nostalgic charm of Beef Dam Kebabs, or the soul-soothing Mutton Shorba, each dish celebrates the richness of spices and the comforting depth of home-cooked goodness.

So, sharpen your knives, warm your pans, and let the marination begin — a flavourful journey awaits.

Photo: Collected / Prabal Pratap Singh / Pexels

MALAI TIKKA KEBAB

Ingredients

For marination —

1 kg boneless chicken (preferably thigh pieces, cut into cubes)

½ cup thick yoghurt (hung curd)

½ cup fresh cream

3 tbsp cream cheese or grated processed cheese

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp corn flour (or besan/gram flour)

3 tbsp oil or melted butter

2 green chillies (finely chopped or crushed)

1 tsp white pepper powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

Salt to taste

Method

Take boneless chicken, cut into medium-sized cubes, and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients except the chicken and mix thoroughly to form a creamy mixture. Add the chicken pieces, coat them well with the marinade, cover, and refrigerate for at least 4–6 hours.

Once marinated, preheat your grill or oven. Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers. If using an oven, line a baking tray with foil and place a wire rack on top. Arrange the skewers on the rack and grill at 200°C (390°F) for 20–25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and slightly charred at the edges. Baste with a little butter or oil halfway through cooking for extra richness.

Alternatively, the kebabs can be cooked in a non-stick pan or on a stovetop grill. Once done, sprinkle with chaat masala and garnish with chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Serve hot with mint chutney or garlic mayo.

Photo: Collected / Markus Winkler / Unsplash

BEEF DAM KEBAB

Ingredients

1 kg beef mince (with a little fat, finely ground)

2 medium onions (finely chopped or ground and squeezed to remove water)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

3 green chillies (finely chopped or crushed)

½ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

¼ cup fresh mint leaves (finely chopped)

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp roasted gram flour (or besan)

1 tsp cumin powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp ghee or oil (for kneading)

1 tsp kewra water or rose water (optional, for aroma)

Method

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix and knead well for 8–10 minutes until soft and binding. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 1–2 hours. After marination, shape the mixture into round kebabs or flat patties. Heat a little oil and place the kebabs on low to medium flame. Cover with a lid and let them cook slowly in their own juices (this is the "dam" method) for about 10–12 minutes on each side, flipping gently halfway through. Cook until they are evenly browned and cooked through.

For extra flavour, place a small piece of hot charcoal in the pan, put a small bowl or foil cup beside the kebabs, add a drop of oil on the coal, and immediately cover the pan for 5 minutes to give a smoky aroma.

Serve hot with green chutney or with naan and raita for a hearty meal.

Photo: Collected / Arham Saeed / Unsplash

SMOKED BEEF MASALA

Ingredients

1 kg beef (boneless, cut into small cubes)

2 medium onions (finely sliced)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cup yoghurt (well beaten)

2–3 green chillies (slit or chopped)

½ cup oil or ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

½ cup fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

1 small piece of charcoal (for smoking)

1 tsp ghee (for smoking)

Method

Heat oil or ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add cumin seeds, allowing them to splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and the oil begins to separate from the masala.

Next, add all the spices and salt to taste, stirring well. Add beaten yoghurt and mix thoroughly. Once the masala is well-cooked and bubbling, add the beef cubes and stir to coat them evenly. Cover and cook on medium heat until the beef becomes tender.

When the beef is fully cooked and the masala is thick and rich, add garam masala powder and green chillies, then simmer for another 5 minutes.

For a smoky flavour, heat a small piece of charcoal until red hot, place it in a small steel or foil bowl inside the pan, drizzle 1 teaspoon of ghee over the charcoal, and immediately cover the pan tightly to trap the smoke. Let it sit for 5–7 minutes, then remove the charcoal bowl and sprinkle chopped coriander leaves on top.

Serve hot with naan, paratha, or steamed rice.

Photo: Collected / Sanket Shah / Unsplash

BEEF KALIYA WITH BABY POTATOES

Ingredients

1 kg beef (bone-in or boneless, cut into medium pieces)

250g baby potatoes (peeled or scrubbed clean)

2 medium onions (finely sliced)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cup yoghurt (whisked)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

4 tbsp oil or ghee

2–3 green chillies (slit)

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp ground fennel (optional, for kaliya aroma)

Salt to taste

½ cup chopped coriander leaves (for garnish)

Whole spices —

1 bay leaf

4 cloves

4 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

Method

Heat oil or ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add all the whole spices. Let them crackle for a few seconds, add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry until the raw smell disappears. Now add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and oil separates. Add all the spices and salt to taste. Cook the masala well, then add whisked yoghurt and mix thoroughly.

Add beef pieces and sear them in the masala until well coated and slightly browned. Cover and cook the beef on medium heat until it's about 70 per cent tender. Add a little water and stir occasionally.

Once the beef is partially cooked, add the peeled baby potatoes. Stir well and continue cooking until both the beef and potatoes are fully tender and the oil begins to separate.

Finally, sprinkle garam masala powder and ground fennel. Add green chillies and simmer for 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Photo: Collected / Daily Slowdown / Unsplash

BEEF MUGHLAI JALFREZI

Ingredients

1 kg beef (boneless, cut into thin strips)

2 medium onions (thinly sliced)

2 tomatoes (chopped or pureed)

2 capsicums (sliced lengthwise)

2 green chillies (slit)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

3 tbsp oil

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp fresh cream

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves (for garnish)

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry until fragrant. Stir in the dry spice powders and salt to taste. Cook until the masala releases oil, then add chopped tomatoes. Cook the mixture over medium heat until it thickens and becomes rich. Add beef strips and mix well to coat them evenly with the masala. Cover and cook on low heat until the beef is fully tender, adding a little water if needed during cooking. Once the beef is cooked and the masala has thickened, add capsicums and green chillies. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender but still crisp.

Add garam masala powder and fresh cream, and drizzle with lemon juice. Cook for another 2–3 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, paratha, or steamed rice.

Photo: Collected / Kunal Lakhotia / Pexels

MUTTON SHORBA

Ingredients

1 kg mutton (bone-in, medium pieces)

4 medium onions (finely sliced)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tomatoes (chopped)

1 cup yoghurt (whisked)

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

½ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 tbsp chopped mint leaves

6 cups water (adjust for desired consistency)

4 tbsp oil

Whole spices —

1 bay leaf

4 cloves

4 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

8–10 black peppercorns

Method

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan and add the whole spices, sautéing until aromatic. Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft. Then add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt to taste. Cook the masala until the oil begins to separate.

Add the mutton pieces and sear them on high heat until well-coated and browned. Pour in whisked yoghurt, mix well, and cook for a few more minutes.

Add about 6 cups of water, bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and let the shorba simmer on low to medium heat until the mutton is fully tender. Once the mutton is cooked and the flavours are well-developed, add garam masala, chopped mint, and fresh coriander leaves. Simmer for another 5 minutes, adjusting salt and water as needed to reach the desired consistency.

Serve hot with naan, chapati, or rice.

MUTTON PATIALA

Ingredients

1 kg mutton (bone-in, medium-sized pieces)

2 medium onions (finely sliced)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cup yoghurt (whisked)

1 tbsp cashew paste

4 tbsp oil

2–3 green chillies (slit)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

½ cup chopped fresh coriander

¼ cup chopped mint leaves

1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek, crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup water

Whole spices —

1 bay leaf

4 cloves

4 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

Method

Heat oil in a deep pan. Add the whole spices and let them sizzle until aromatic. Add cumin seeds, and sliced onions, and cook until golden brown. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a while. Now mix in red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt to taste. Stir well.

Add yoghurt gradually, stirring constantly to avoid curdling. Then add cashew paste and mix well. Now, add mutton pieces and stir them for 8–10 minutes until nicely coated and browned. Add 1 cup of water, cover. Cook on medium-low flame until the mutton is tender.

Once the mutton is done and the gravy is thick, add garam masala powder, crushed kasuri methi, slit green chillies, and simmer for 5 minutes. Finish with chopped coriander, chopped mint leaves, and lemon juice. Mix well and serve hot.