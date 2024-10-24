Top News

Rehnuma Shahreen
Thu Oct 24, 2024 05:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 05:28 PM

Is your wardrobe sabotaging your career? Time for a style intervention!

Thu Oct 24, 2024 05:16 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 05:28 PM

Small detail matters in a formal setting starting from speech delivery, body language, to clothing — everything works together to convey the right message in the right manner. Attire is more than just shaping a perception; it's about commanding respect and control.  Sometimes, a well-structured tailored suit or a formally draped saree will not only boost your confidence but also help in projecting a sense of authority, readiness, and dedication.

Serious without suits: The new trend to follow
When trying to select the perfect attire for a business meeting, you must consider three factors — fabric, fit, and comfort. An attire may look stunning, but it will truly shine only if it fits well. Equally, no matter how much it shines, it will only empower you when it feels comfortable.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Suit-up

Suits have been a long-standing symbol of professionalism and self-assuredness. It should be well-tailored and well-pressed, ensuring sharp structure, clean line, and proper fitting.

It is a safer option to choose made-to-measure suits. Opt for one that fits neatly at the shoulders and slightly tapered through the waist, with the sleeves ending right at your wrist.

Pair it up with straight-cut pants or slim-fit trousers which should end just at the ankle, creating a clean line with the shoe. While going for a skirt-suit look, a skirt that gently defines your silhouette, falling just at or below the knee will be a perfect blend of femininity, elegance, and professionalism.

How to style your work outfit
Shirts and blouses

No matter how you consider wearing your top, be it beneath the blazer or without a suit, choosing the right one is crucial to creating a formal look. You can opt for dress shirts or blouses, but in both cases, the design of the collars and sleeves is important.

Considering the formal setting, you can go for a crisp structured spread collar or a classic point collar for dress shirts. For blouses, a stand collar or a flat collar might be good options.

When it comes to sleeves, it is always safe to go for a long one to convey the formal tone. Yet, considering the comfort in warmer weather on long workdays, you might go for three-quarter sleeves as well.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Work dresses

A minimalistic option for business attire can be formal, knee-length work dresses in structured fabrics. While deciding on designs, you might explore a sheath dress, a wrap dress, or a shirt dress.

No matter what type of dress you choose, the attire should be comfortably fitted, not too tight, and with a high neckline.

Outfit repeating is fashionably trending
Saree

Sarees are a timeless symbol of identity and grace for Bengali women. Even in a business setting, a good quality cotton or khadi saree can be the go-to choice for you.

However, a saree should not be styled in a casual draping, rather to maintain the sharp and neat look, basic A-line draping is a must. To pair it up, a well-fitted blouse with a high neck or collar can be an option. Avoiding short sleeves, backless, and round necks might enhance the formal look of the attire.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Shalwar kameez

For those who value comfort and tradition without compromising on professionalism, shalwar kameez can be another option. A straight-cut kameez with a high neck or boat neck and long sleeves can easily shape the formal tone of the attire.

If you plan on carrying a dupatta, consider it draping neatly on one side, pinning the pleats. But you must pay attention to the fabric before selecting your kameez — cotton, khadi, or silk are timeless choices to keep your attire elegant.

Dapper on the cheap: The ultimate budget shopping guide for men

Colours to consider

For business purposes, neutral tones like white, black, grey, and beige are standard when it comes to maintaining simplicity and professionalism. You can always opt for soft pastels or darker shades depending on your style, as long as it is not distracting or overpowering. Earthy tones like navy, olive, or muted maroons are also great options to add a touch of sophistication.

While deciding on colours, the time of the day might be another important factor to consider. Lighter shades like pastels and beige are great for mornings and daytime meetings. As the day progresses, opting for darker tones will add that serious approach to your attire.

Fusing tradition with contemporary looks: Outfit ideas to explore
Footwear and accessories

Being the foundation of any professional look, proper footwear demands sharpness to complete a perfect business look. Closed-toe shoes like professional pumps, kitten heels, ankle boots, and loafers in neutral shades like black or brown are the go-to options.

Lastly, when it comes to accessories, "less is more" is the mantra to follow. Simple stud earrings, a minimalist watch, or a thin bracelet are all you need to add a touch of elegance. Bold, oversized jewellery should be avoided, as they can distract or draw unnecessary attention.

