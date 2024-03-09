Embrace your professional jealousy: Turning envy into motivation

Jealousy is an emotion that none of us are immune to. Professional jealousy is something that everyone will feel, probably at multiple times during their careers. When you get to know that your friends are advancing in their careers and achieving milestones that you wanted to achieve for a while now, it's only human to feel a tad bit of jealousy in that situation. However, it is crucial to channel your envy in the right direction.

Here are some ways in which you can use this emotion to your advantage.

Acknowledge your feelings

Managing professional jealousy begins with acknowledging and embracing your emotions. It's normal to feel jealous or disappointed when a buddy accomplishes a dream you have for yourself. Repressing or denying these feelings might worsen them and make it more difficult for you to move forward. Instead, allow give yourself to feel those things without criticising them.

Reframe your perspective

Instead of viewing your friend's success as a threat to your own goals, take it as evidence that you can achieve your own. Utilise their successes as inspiration and proof that success is possible. As they serve as a reminder of what is still possible for you, you should extend your sincere congratulations to them for their achievements.

Focus on your journey

Realise that no two people have the same career path. Consider your own journey and advancement rather than comparing yourself to others. Consider your successes, no matter how minor, and make reasonable plans that complement your dreams. Develop a growth attitude that welcomes obstacles and sees failures as chances for improvement.

Turn envy into motivation

Use your envy to push you toward your objectives rather than letting it hamper your motivation. Take advantage of your friend's success to further motivate your own goals. Let their successes motivate you to work harder, set greater goals, and pursue your ambitions with renewed passion. Turn your jealousy into action by being proactive in advancing your career and accomplishing your objectives.

Practice gratitude

Develop an attitude of gratitude for your own professional accomplishments to combat thoughts of jealousy. Examine your abilities and opportunities that have aided in your development. Acknowledge friends and mentors who have supported you during your journey. Changing your attention from what you lack to what you do have might help you feel more satisfied and fulfilled.

Seek support

Asking friends, mentors, or a trusted confidant for help is never a bad idea when dealing with feelings of jealousy. Speaking with someone who understands how you feel might give you a perspective and a sense of validation. Nurture a support system of people who will cheer you on while you pursue your goals and who will also be pleased with whatever minor accomplishment you make.

Practice self-compassion

If you are feeling envious of someone else's career, treat yourself with kindness. Recognise that feeling jealous is common among people and does not diminish your worth or ability. One excellent method to practise self-compassion is to treat yourself with the same care and consideration that you would give to a friend experiencing a similar circumstance. Remind yourself that your journey is valid and that setbacks are just roadblocks on your path to success.