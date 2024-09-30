More ‘me time’ and less office drama: 4-day workweek comes to Bangladesh

So far, in the dynamic landscape of Bangladesh's work culture, a five-day or six-day workweek has long been the standard. However, Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) has charted a new course by introducing a four-day workweek. With this change, employees there are afforded an additional three days off, providing invaluable time for family engagement, personal pursuits, and some well-deserved "me time."

This shift promises to improve work-life balance and redefines productivity in the professional landscape.

The decision to adopt a four-day workweek was not made lightly at FFB. Arif Hossain, CEO of FFB explains, "At the heart of our values are principles such as challenging norms and fostering collaboration."

Inspired by these core values, FFB introduced the four-day workweek to enhance employee well-being and boost productivity, promoting a continuous learning and innovation culture essential for agile community development.

FFB's new work schedule from Monday to Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM, is expected to significantly boost productivity and overall organisational output.

"By improving work-life balance, we have observed increased focus, creativity, and energy during working hours," says Hossain. He believes that a well-rested and motivated workforce is more efficient — a notion supported by their experiences during the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent transitions to remote work.

Moreover, this shift promises environmental benefits by reducing office operation costs and easing traffic congestion in bustling Dhaka. To ensure the successful implementation of this policy, FFB has set up robust mechanisms for monitoring its impact and gathering employee feedback.

Regular check-ins are designed to assess well-being, productivity, and satisfaction, aligning with weekly and monthly goal-setting. Hossain emphasises autonomy over micromanagement, allowing for a flexible approach that accommodates employee preferences, including the option to return to a five-day week if necessary.

Drawing from his rich experience, Hossain offers sage advice to other companies in Bangladesh considering a similar shift: "Early engagement with team members is vital," he advises. Establishing clear communication about the benefits of the new work model, along with implementing a trial period, allows for adjustments based on real-world feedback.

Moreover, clear performance metrics and a culture of trust and open communication are essential for fostering a committed and innovative workforce. FFB's bold move towards a four-day workweek could well set a new standard for work-life balance in Bangladesh, challenging traditional work structures and showcasing the benefits of innovative work models.

As this initiative unfolds, it could inspire a broader adoption across various sectors, promising a future where work is not just sustainable but also more fulfilling. With organisations like FFB leading the way, Bangladesh stands on the brink of a transformative shift in its professional landscape, one that other nations might well observe and emulate.

