Risk, reward, and resilience: Sayma Rahman's rise in the investment landscape

The landscape of investment has traditionally been male-dominated, with women significantly underrepresented in the field. However, Sayma Rahman has carved a niche for herself, transcending the conventional barriers that often side-line women in this sector. An avid traveller and the former Head of Retail Partnership at Grameenphone, Rahman's entry into the start-up ecosystem in 2012 marked the beginning of an inspiring journey.

Rahman's curiosity and eagerness to understand the intricacies of start-ups and investments have propelled her to become an angel investor at Bangladesh Angels Network.

"I got involved with the start-up sector in 2012. I was in a partnership with international and local software companies. Gradually, I started learning about the start-up industry, and back then, the concepts of investment and start-ups were very new," Rahman recalls.

Her initial fascination with this sector was sparked by observing young entrepreneurs swiftly transform their budding ideas into million-dollar ventures. This not only intrigued Rahman but also motivated her to delve deeper into the investment world, seeking guidance from seasoned experts.

Her mentor, Sajid Rahman, a prominent figure running a fund management company, played a decisive role in her journey. Under his guidance, Rahman learned the nuances of investment, from evaluating start-ups to understanding the long-term, low-return nature of angel investments.

"He helped me a lot and my first investment were in the company where he invested too," she shares, highlighting the importance of mentorship in navigating the complexities of the investment landscape.

Rahman's perspective on the gender dynamics within the investment sector sheds light on the challenges women face. "I think men are more risk-takers – whereas women, for some reason, don't like to take risks," she observes. This disparity, according to Rahman, stems from a lack of guidance, knowledge, and support for women, who are often discouraged from venturing into riskier investment avenues.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Instead, women tend to gravitate towards safer, more traditional investment options like fixed deposit schemes. Various factors contribute to the scarcity of women investors, ranging from societal norms and gender biases to a lack of financial education targeted towards women.

Despite these challenges, Rahman's journey reflects a break from tradition and a leap towards risk-taking and empowerment. Her first significant investment in 2019 was proof of overcoming hesitancy and embracing the uncertainty that defines the start-up investment world.

"This had been a big risky decision for me. Then again, I also knew those who have done something with their lives and made a change were essentially risk-takers," she asserts.

Education and self-initiative play a crucial role in Rahman's philosophy.

"I believe that we – as women – need to take the first initiative and educate ourselves," she states, emphasising the importance of developing a risk-taking mindset and breaking free from societal conditioning.

Her continuous learning journey, enriched by resources like YouTube videos and insights from Nirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels Network, highlights the importance of self-education in the investment sector.

Looking ahead, Rahman aspires to establish her fund management company, drawing inspiration from her mentor Sajid Rahman. Her ambition is not just a personal goal but a beacon of hope for aspiring women investors.

"I have been involved with the investment sector for a couple of years now and looking ahead, I want to have my own fund management company," she shares, outlining her vision for the future.

Rahman's advice to potential investors is grounded in realism and patience. With an initial investment as accessible as 10 lacs, she encourages taking calculated risks and embracing the long-term nature of investments.

"Above all, it is a game of patience because you cannot expect to gain the profit as soon as you have invested – it can take about six to seven years," she advises.

Sayma Rahman's journey in the investment world is a powerful narrative of breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for more women to explore the world of start-ups and angel investing. Her story is not just about financial investments but investing in oneself, in knowledge, and in the courage to take risks and make a difference.

In Collaboration with TAAGA

In Frame: Sayma Rahman