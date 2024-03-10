Inspire her wellness: A celebration of women's health and empowerment by Dhaka Flow

Amidst the serene backdrop of Baridhara Lakeside Rajuk Park, Dhaka Flow organised its eagerly awaited "Inspire Her Wellness" festival in honour of International Women's Day on 8 and 9 March 2024. This event not only commemorated International Women's Day but also set a precedent for wellness and empowerment initiatives — it was a call to action for inclusion and a celebration of women's multifaceted roles in society.

Spanning two days of immersive experiences, the festival was a tapestry of activities designed to nourish the body, mind, and soul. From the opening ceremony led by Shazia Omar, the co-founder of Dhaka Flow and a celebrated yogini, to the closing moments, every aspect of the festival was infused with the spirit of wellness and environmental consciousness.

Photo: Ayman Anika

"In a world where women often juggle the demands of caregiving, work, and personal aspirations, the festival provided a much-needed space for them to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate. It addressed women's silent struggles, offering insights into seldom-discussed health challenges, and fostering a community of support and learning," said Shazia Omar, the co-founder of Dhaka Flow.

As the first rays of the spring sun dappled through the park, attendees were greeted by vendors of wellness products, and fitness teachers. Dhaka Flow's mission of fostering wellness for all resonated through the park, echoing the theme of International Women's 2024 – Inspire Inclusion.

Marilin Ahmed, CEO of Shono – an organisation that provides mental health and counselling services – shared, "Wellness encompasses not just physical health but mental and emotional well-being too. The 'Inspire Her Wellness' festival brilliantly showcased this interconnectedness, offering a platform for women to explore various facets of wellness in a supportive environment."

Photo: Ayman Anika

A cornerstone of the festival was the promotion of female entrepreneurship and empowerment. With 70 women-owned SMEs showcasing their innovative products and services, the festival offered a dynamic marketplace that highlighted the resilience, creativity, and spirit of Bangladesh's women entrepreneurs. From artisanal crafts to tech solutions, each stall told a story of empowerment and economic independence.

The "Farmer's Market" was another highlight, emphasising the festival's commitment to sustainability and healthy living. Featuring fresh produce and organic goods from local women farmers, it offered a glimpse into the potential of sustainable practices in enriching community wellness.

Supporting the physical and emotional well-being of its attendees, the festival provided spaces like the "Conversation Corner" for support group sessions and the "Meditation Garden" for mindfulness and stress management workshops. These intimate settings offered solace and guidance, fostering a sense of community and shared strength among participants.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The festival's "Creative Playground" was a hub of imagination and expression, where children and adults alike indulged in artistic endeavours. Renowned cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy led an "Art Healing" session, followed by an immersive "Art Therapy through Printmaking" workshop with Professor Rokeya Sultana. The joy of creation was palpable as attendees crafted beautiful artworks, while live caricatures by young artist Surovi Akter added a touch of whimsy to the day.

The festival's extensive schedule, from yoga and meditation to art and entrepreneurship, mirrored the multifaceted lives of women, offering pathways to balance, health, and fulfilment.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The support from corporate sponsors like Brac Bank Tara, Suzuki Motorbikes, BTI, Turaag Active, and Ispahani Blenders Choice Premium Tea, along with UNB as the media partner, underscored the collective endeavour to foster a healthier, more inclusive society. Their contributions highlighted the critical role of the private sector in promoting wellness and supporting community initiatives.

In the bustling metropolis of the city, this festival stood as an inspiration – a reminder of the strength found in the community, and a call to action for a healthier, more inclusive future.