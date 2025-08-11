Floral sarees that carry your mother’s memory in blooms

What is your earliest, fondest memory? Chances are, it is of your mother. She, lovely in her soft floral saree, her hair flowing in the gentle autumn breeze, holding you close and smiling at you, her sweet perfume enveloping you in a haze of warmth and affection.

Such core memories form the basis of our existence, holding us over in moments of duress, knowing that our mothers' love is absolute and infinite. Everything about her is lovely and precious, and the way she dresses shapes our sense of fashion in the best way possible.

There's something inherently romantic about flowers in all shapes and forms that makes the wearer look fresh and elegant, and beholders are mesmerised by the beauty of the wearer right away!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Floral pieces are a classic in parts of the world where women predominantly preferred the six-yard garb as their attire of choice, even just a decade or two ago. Flowers have been an endless source of inspiration for designers everywhere, especially for sarees, which are a quintessentially feminine attire. Rendered in soft chiffon, dreamy georgettes and comfortable cottons, floral pieces are on an aesthetic league of their own.

We love this attire with our whole heart, and floral ones are at the very helm of it all. A white cotton number with large pink roses block printed on it is perfect for lunches in summer, or a dawat at a friend's place.

A muslin piece printed with periwinkle rose and hydrangea blooms, blousy and bouncy, will turn heads at the next adda session with your girlfriends! Soft and subtle, with its subtle sprinkling of zari booti, this will add stardust to this elegant outfit.

For colour-loving ladies, a yellow block-printed number with a vivid blue border is the perfect choice. Rendered against a creamy white body, yellow flowers pop brightly, and the blue paar adds to the vibrancy!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Those who desire monochromes, tone-on-tone floral pieces are a great choice. An ivory drape with a soft sprinkling of tiny red and white daisies is perfect for a day at the office, followed by tea time with some special people.

Another similar option is a parrot green outfit with canary yellow flowers. It is just the dress one would want to wear to a cheerful gathering of family and friends, something we Bengalis love to indulge in!

Floral sarees are great for any occasion, really; accessories with matching simple jewellery and flowers in your hair and voila!

