Why follow global trends when Bengali heritage has all the style you need?

Fall brings a whole new meaning to Bengali fashion. In this day and age, we love taking cues from global trends and fusing them with our versatile styles the rest of the year, but come this season we still lean towards more traditional forms and hues. Autumn, it seems, is the perfect time for basking in the opulence of Bengali heritage as we so effortlessly flaunt the colours we wear, the fabrics we choose to wear, and the way we carry ourselves.

From sarees to panjabis and everything in between, the choices of the season help us create a deeper bond with our timeless heritage. As we embrace the magical colour palette of deep reds — almost a shade of vermillion — and oranges contrasted with shades of white and ivory, we are not merely picking colours of preference but symbols of a culture that dates its roots back over millennia.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The season also marks the arrival of goddess Durga to her earthly abode. The biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, Durga Puja is also a celebration of their identity. Making offerings to the gods, eating a good meal, and wearing the very best are all parts of the spiritual aspects of the occasion.

Trends evolve, however till this day, as far as fashion is concerned, every Bengali worth her salt finds herself reaching for traditional wear to mark the celebrations. The rich fabrics, intricate weaves, and bold colours are all symbolic of the devotion to the goddess.

Summer fashion in this part of the globe spells ease over style. Winter, here, is the most happening season with a never-ending list of events — it is the season where fashion takes a new flavour as we all try to play with the textures of fabrics.

Autumn, the season that punctuates sultry summer and chilly winter, however, is a transient time. In the grand scale of everything fashion, this is the season where we can safely shift to attires that reflect the balancing act between tradition and modern flair.

After all, fall fashion in Bengal has become more than just an expression of style. It is a celebration, a graceful homage, and a reminder that no matter how trends evolve, our roots always guide us.

Model: Surjo

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

MUA: Sumon Rahat & Team