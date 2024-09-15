Why settle for beige? Embrace the colours in your wardrobe and makeup

I have always been a big fan of bright colours: romanticising the springtime meadows bursting with flamboyant plant life, to always opting for colourful mocktails at every party I attended — the brighter they were, the more palatable they seemed.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

If my intense love for colours is explained a little more, I'd have to give you a small glimpse into my wardrobe, where a blood red is a must — be it a saree or a cocktail dress, there are multiple outfits in carnation yellow, maybe a light summer jacket to a sensual blouse to go with a magenta saree. Simply put, colours reign supreme. It's not that there are no whites or beiges or grey tones in the wardrobe — on the contrary, actually. But these shades are usually accentuated with a red lipstick or electric blue eyeshadows. Hence, the ultimate look is almost always the same — glamorous, snazzy, and playful.

The world of beauty, TODAY is celebrating a colour renaissance, with bright hues on the lips, cheeks and eyelids. Designers have taken this obsession a notch up with their Spring and Fall collections. They make sure that the runways are awash with models in cheerful colours like wild strawberry, carnation pink or jungle green. Their makeup, equally bold and vibrant.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Another new trend that has caught the eyes of the fashionistas are graphic cat eyes, but is this where it ends? Of course not! This is just the beginning; the larger-than-life depiction of cat eyes are accentuated with pastel hues of marigold and turquoise to make it seems more playful and eye-catching.

Lips get similar attention at most ramp shows, with the scarlet red taking centre stage. If the dresses have a tad touch of floral paintings, then there's no looking back to the amount of experiment with colours on the lips. Everything from the bright yellow to thistle, periwinkle, and even cornflower blue is fair game.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

And while blush never seems to get enough attention as much as the eyes or the lips, they are equally important in helping to intensify a look. Swept all over the cheeks are brighter shades of pink and orange. Lighter and deeper versions of the same hues work at contouring the entire face. The ultimate result, a youthful and creative look that compliments the wardrobe, and the accessories of the season.

So, to sum up then, a splash in colours is always colour therapy at its finest. With the advent of Autumn, these beautiful colours can be tried, at least to put the colour theory into practice. Adios depression – hello dopamine splurge!

Model: Arnira

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

MUA: Sumon Rahat & Team