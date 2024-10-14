The checkered comeback: Gamchas go high fashion

In the sartorial world, checks have a special significance. They are forever in fashion, always loved and appreciated. From children's school uniforms to high fashion runways checks are everywhere and how!

Gamcha is a handloom weave produced locally by skilled artisans. Sustainable, durable, and comfortable it is used and loved in one form or the other by us. While the textile was predominantly used as a bath towel by the masses, Bibi Russell — a Bangladeshi fashion model and designer — revolutionised gamcha by fashioning it as sarees, shirts, skirts, dresses, etc. She reimagined this textile into fashionable garments that will appeal to local and international tastes and elevate the humble fabric from its pastoral roots to international runways.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Russell's incredible vision set the tone for gamcha to be considered a fashionable fabric, inspiring designers to create remarkable pieces from it. And why not? A beautifully crafted, sustainable fabric that has a minimal carbon footprint while providing livelihood to artisans deserves to be celebrated and appreciated by Bangladeshis and a global audience equally!

Designers in Bangladesh adore checks for their versatility. A check kurta is comfortable and keeps one cool in this scorching heat. While blue and red are classic combinations for grameen checks, designers are experimenting with vibrant colours to create exciting new looks!

Think of a parrot green skirt set with orange patchwork, perfect for get-together with friends or a day trip. A mustard high-low dress is incredibly stylish and looks great on our rich skintones. A black check kurta with a red border will be extra special paired with a black skirt and is the perfect dress for a date night!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

For the men, check fatuas and kurtas have always been a favourite. Check pants look stylish and comfortable in the heat. What's more, they can easily double up as office wear and also for after-office hours when meeting friends or informal parties. A coatee with white panjabi is all the rage now. They look great in exciting hues like orange, peacock and royal blue.

Checks are timeless, versatile, and deeply rooted in Bangladeshi tradition. They have now evolved into a symbol of both comfort and style. Whether you are dressing up for a casual day out or a special occasion, checks are a must-have in your wardrobe, combining sustainability with an undeniable flair!

Model: Tuba

Wardrobe: Warez

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat