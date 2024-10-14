Top News

Fashion & Beauty
Sabrina N Bhuiyan
Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:14 PM

The checkered comeback: Gamchas go high fashion

Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:03 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:14 PM

In the sartorial world, checks have a special significance. They are forever in fashion, always loved and appreciated. From children's school uniforms to high fashion runways checks are everywhere and how!

Unveiling the goddess within
Read more

Unveiling the goddess within

Gamcha is a handloom weave produced locally by skilled artisans. Sustainable, durable, and comfortable it is used and loved in one form or the other by us. While the textile was predominantly used as a bath towel by the masses, Bibi Russell — a Bangladeshi fashion model and designer — revolutionised gamcha by fashioning it as sarees, shirts, skirts, dresses, etc. She reimagined this textile into fashionable garments that will appeal to local and international tastes and elevate the humble fabric from its pastoral roots to international runways.

The checkered comeback: Gamchas go high fashion
Photo: Adnan Rahman

Russell's incredible vision set the tone for gamcha to be considered a fashionable fabric, inspiring designers to create remarkable pieces from it. And why not? A beautifully crafted, sustainable fabric that has a minimal carbon footprint while providing livelihood to artisans deserves to be celebrated and appreciated by Bangladeshis and a global audience equally!

Why every Bengali woman’s secret weapon is a cotton saree
Read more

Why follow global trends when Bengali heritage has all the style you need?

Designers in Bangladesh adore checks for their versatility. A check kurta is comfortable and keeps one cool in this scorching heat. While blue and red are classic combinations for grameen checks, designers are experimenting with vibrant colours to create exciting new looks!

Why settle for beige? Embrace the rainbow in your wardrobe and makeup
Read more

Why settle for beige? Embrace the colours in your wardrobe and makeup

Think of a parrot green skirt set with orange patchwork, perfect for get-together with friends or a day trip. A mustard high-low dress is incredibly stylish and looks great on our rich skintones. A black check kurta with a red border will be extra special paired with a black skirt and is the perfect dress for a date night!

The checkered comeback: Gamchas go high fashion
Photo: Adnan Rahman

For the men, check fatuas and kurtas have always been a favourite. Check pants look stylish and comfortable in the heat. What's more, they can easily double up as office wear and also for after-office hours when meeting friends or informal parties. A coatee with white panjabi is all the rage now. They look great in exciting hues like orange, peacock and royal blue.

Why every Bengali woman’s secret weapon is a cotton saree
Read more

Why every Bengali woman’s secret weapon is a cotton saree

Checks are timeless, versatile, and deeply rooted in Bangladeshi tradition. They have now evolved into a symbol of both comfort and style. Whether you are dressing up for a casual day out or a special occasion, checks are a must-have in your wardrobe, combining sustainability with an undeniable flair!

 

Model: Tuba

Wardrobe: Warez

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why every Bengali woman’s secret weapon is a cotton saree

Sharat’s graceful homage

2w ago
Style hacks for men: YouTube channels that make dressing well look easy szabo-viktor-ufseychvih0-unsplash.jpg

Style hacks for men: YouTube channels that make dressing well look easy

1m ago
Why settle for beige? Embrace the rainbow in your wardrobe and makeup

Why settle for beige? Embrace the colours in your wardrobe and makeup

4w ago
You think you’re stylish? Thank the military for those casual Friday looks!

You think you’re stylish? Thank the military for those casual Friday looks!

23h ago
Hottest handbags to have and hold!

Hottest handbags to have and hold!

5m ago