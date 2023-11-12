Stylish shades for every face: Discover sunglass trends and tips

Key to protecting the eyes from the harsh sun, a good pair of sunglasses also effortlessly helps elevate one's fashion game. As the classic oval-shaped sunnies from the '90s come back in style, one cannot help but gush over the timeless charm of some of these retro and contemporary designs.

A good, sensible pair of sunglasses is an investment but then, anyone with half a brain and an opinion can tell you that much. We are here to explore some of the best looks for the season, possibly with enough closet currency to last a few years.

Oval

We wanted to start with classics and what better than some '90s oval sunnies that fit the bill? Oval or spherical-shaped glasses best suit a squared or diamond-shaped face, helping to balance the angularity with its rounded edges.

Thanks to the diversity it offers with regard to shape and size, even in its own niche genre, this versatile accessory has a timeless charm that extends well beyond the next season.

Elongated styles from Loewe Eyewear are season favourites that one can look up for reference.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Cat-eye

Oh, the passionate urge to reach for a pair of classic Cat-eye glasses! Looking at the bold accessory in all its glory, it is easy to see the pull and allure of the timeless, yet contemporary piece.

Best on heart-shaped faces, they highlight the cheekbones and give off the illusion of a long face. The frame has the power to instantly lift any outfit, thanks to its directional designs.

Fashionistas can either go for an OG Bottega Veneta pair or choose from the DIOR Eyewear collection. Or, they can visit local stores and recreate the look for cheaper.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Colourful frames

Fashion is fun in 2023, and it is not a year to shy away from bright colours. Whether one is looking to make a statement or liven up an understated capsule, no outfit is ever complete without the playful, colourful frames. Choose a frame that suits your features the best and go all out for colours such as bright green or yellow, or even pastel shades of powder blue or pink.

Classy, colourful pairs to look at are Outta Love by Le Specs and Linda Farrow's newest.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Oversized

Those who hate early mornings can tell you a thing or two about the importance of a classy pair of oversized glasses in their lives. Covering the eye from the brow to the cheekbone, oversized glasses are a bold, unapologetic accessory that effortlessly passes absolutely any vibe check. Plain Janes or tortoiseshell, go for any evergreen style — the opportunities are endless with this one!

Have a look at Chloe Eyewear or Celine Eyewear for the best picks this year.

Aviators

A true blast from the past, Aviators have been around since the '30s. Unbelievably, they have never once gone out of style to date. Even if aviators have been in the business of creating classic, retro looks, some newer versions have reliable eyewear sporting colourful lenses, giving them a youthful sheen. Take a look at Gucci's Eyewear for the best aviator collection.

Any local optical store will have a number of new and eclectic designs for you to choose from. If you are a closeted online shopper, Lunettes Bangladesh is a great option, offering a range of stylish eyewear at reasonable rates and indisputable quality. If you enjoy shopping big brands, Fashion Optics has been a trusted name in the business for decades, offering both local and imported eyewear.