Jewellery care 101: Because your heirlooms deserve better than neglect

Most people see jewellery as more than simply an ornament; it often has emotional significance as well. Well-cared-for jewellery, whether part of a larger collection, an heirloom, or a handful of pieces, can keep its lustre and value for generations. With the tips for proper care listed below, your jewellery will also be able to hold onto its beauty and charm!

Storage

If you want to keep your valuable jewels in pristine condition, invest in a jewellery box, pouch, or soft-lined case. Moreover, it is important to protect them from direct sunshine, extreme heat, and humidity, regardless of the material. To keep jewellery from tangling, rubbing, or scratching one another, you should store them separately.

Pearls, in particular, are delicate and should be stored separately from hard gemstones to avoid scratches. And to keep them from tangling, always secure necklaces and chains before putting them away.

There is also the option of using plastic zip-lock airtight bags made of Mylar or polythene for storage. These bags are an appropriate alternative, particularly if you want to keep your pieces of jewellery away for extended periods since they enable the removal of air and humidity.

Cleaning

Every jewellery piece needs its own cleaning kit, which should include a gentle toothbrush and a lint-free towel. If you find that your jewels have been covered with stubborn grime, the best course of action is to soak them in warm, but never boiling, water, and then gently brush them with the toothbrush.

Additionally, you may clean them by mixing some water with a few drops of gentle household soap or baby shampoo. However, you should not use anything that scrapes the surface, such as paper towels or tissues.

What not to do

Your jewellery may suffer colour loss and cracks from the severe chlorination found in pools and spas. It is also typical for people to lose jewellery while swimming or diving. So, if you are going to be spending time in a water body, avoid wearing any of your valuable pieces.

You should also refrain from storing your jewellery in wooden jewellery boxes or the tops of wooden dressers. Wood, particularly unfurnished wood, may discolour metals and gemstones due to the acids and other compounds and might dull your jewellery's colour.

Properly caring for your jewellery prolongs its life and keeps it looking sparkly. Your jewellery may serve you well for many years and maybe even become a treasured heirloom if you take the time to care for it properly!