How a visionary artist transforms wood into treasured jewels

Wooden jewellery carries a certain charm, which you may not find in metals and gemstones. Artisans often utilise offcuts from furniture makers or fallen branches, ensuring that each piece contributes to a cycle of renewal and minimal waste. One such artist is Rial Sarker — the founder of Tukro Kath, an enterprise specialising in wooden jewellery — who found his inspiration from discarded wood shavings in a carpentry workshop.

"One day, as I observed the waste wood from ongoing woodworking, a peculiarly shaped piece caught my eye," Sarker recalls. "After a bit of polishing, I realised that with a simple addition of a hook, it could be transformed into an earring."

This initial piece of jewellery, gifted to a friend, was met with such heartfelt appreciation that it cemented Sarker's decision to pursue creating unique, wooden jewellery.

Inspiration

Tukro Kath's creations are deeply rooted in storytelling and the natural world, drawing inspiration from events, symbols, and nature itself, such as the monstera leaf. Sarker merges tradition with innovation, allowing each handcrafted piece to convey its own story, an ethos which stands at the core of his designing philosophy.

"We use a high-quality, durable wood, ensuring that all jewellery making, from cutting to packaging, is done by hand by skilled artisans," explains Sarker. This approach not only emphasises craftsmanship but also prioritises ethical sourcing and minimises environmental impact.

The Process

Selecting the right wood is central to the quality of Tukro Kath's jewellery.

Sarker elaborates, "We choose wood from mature trees, focusing on unique patterns and textures that define the wood's quality. Only certain parts of the tree have the distinct markings and grains that make our jewellery one-of-a-kind."

The intricate engravings on Tukro Kath's jewellery are remarkable, achieved through painstaking handwork.

"Precision comes from patience and time," Sarker shares. "Sometimes, after several attempts, we perfect a design. It's a manual process that demands meticulous attention to detail."

However, navigating the e-commerce space presents unique challenges, particularly in cultivating trust and appreciation for handcrafted items.

Sarker notes, "One major hurdle is overcoming the perception of value. Locally, handcrafted items are often undervalued, whereas abroad, similar items fetch a higher price despite being of lower quality."

In response to the growing demand for personalised jewellery, Tukro Kath offers both pre-made designs and custom-made options.

"Customers can select from our existing designs or request custom pieces tailored to their preferences, whether it's earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or unique wooden key rings," says Sarker.

The Future

Looking to the future, Sarker envisions Tukro Kath at the forefront of the DIY movement and as a top-of-mind choice for casual jewellery shoppers.

"We aim to expand both online and through physical stores, and eventually, to markets abroad, where there's a significant demand for handcrafted goods."

As more consumers seek out eco-friendly and ethically made products, wooden jewellery stands out as an ideal choice. Artisans like Rial Sarker are not just jewellery makers, but also participants in the sustainable movement taking place in the fashion industry.

Rial Sarker with his dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and ethical business practices is carving out a niche that not only adorns but inspires.

Photo: Courtesy