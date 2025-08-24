Timeless hair accessories every long-haired girl needs

If you are blessed with thick and long tresses, there is a world of creative possibilities for you to accessorise your mane. From stylish hairpins to statement headbands, you can add flair to your hairstyle, depending on your mood and the occasion at hand.

Hair stick

The popular hair stick may be a signature oriental accessory but it became an instant hit in the Indian Subcontinent almost as soon as it hit the land. Long, thick Bangali hair has known the timeless hair stick as its favourite hair fixture for decades and it continues to be in vogue. Wear it with a jewelled tassel for weddings or plain at a business meeting. It is unpretentious when it needs to be and gets the job done either way.

Banana clips

Remember those waterfall ponytails of the '90s? Back in style are the curved, elongated clips, resembling a banana. This accessory is great to use when you are in a hurry and your cascading curls need to be tamed somehow. Pair this look with some chunky earrings and transport yourself back to the best of 1990s.

Headbands

Retro style headbands look great on thick, lustrous hair. Featuring a wide band that sits on top of the forehead, headbands look great plain or in bolder patterns such as polka dots. When styled with one end draped over the shoulder, they create a chic and relaxed vibe, framing the face beautifully and adding a touch of nostalgic glamour.

Decorative combs

Used in many cultures around the world, decorative combs are popular hair accessories with several purposes. While some are meant to discreetly slip between hair, creating a slight pouf when pushed in, others, adorned with pearls, rhinestones and sometimes even faux flowers, are meant to literally decorate your crown, giving it delicate ornamentation without making it look too gaudy. Wear combs in French twists or a Gibson tuck for an unparalleled fairy tale look.

