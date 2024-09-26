Dengue: 3 dead, 829 hospitalised in a day

At least three dengue patients died and 829 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am today.

All three deaths are from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 141 while the total number of cases rose to 27,384 of which 15,331 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,931 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,432 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 24312 patients have been released till yesterday, 13,858 of which are from outside Dhaka.

Meanwhile, some 8,000 mosquito breeding sources have been destroyed in one day across the country today.

A total of 2,710 spray men took part in the anti-mosquito drive, said a press release of the Local Government Division.