Disease
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:28 AM

Most Viewed

Disease

Eight die of dengue in a day

Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:28 AM
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least eight dengue patients died in the last 24 hours while 1,221 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

Both the deaths and cases are the highest in a single day this year.

Of the deaths, five are in Dhaka South City Corporation areas while one each in Dhaka North city Corporation, Khulna division, and Barishal division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 158 while total number of cases rose to 29,786.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently, 3,297 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 26,331 patients have been released till yesterday.

Read more

Rise in dengue cases rings alarm

 

Related topic:
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024Dengue Crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

three patients died of dengue fever

Dengue: 13 more die, 2,327 hospitalised in a day  

11m ago
Dengue situation in Dhaka

Dengue: 2 more die, 537 hospitalised in a day

9m ago
Dengue situation in Dhaka

Dengue fever: Country sees 7 more deaths; 877 hospitalised

10m ago

Containing dengue: The deaths belie claims of success

1y ago
Dengue Crisis

Dengue fever: 8 more die in 24 hours

10m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

১৫ জুলাই-৫ আগস্ট ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে সহিংসতায় জড়িতদের চিহ্নিতে সত্যানুসন্ধান কমিটি

কমিটিকে আগামী ৩০ কর্মদিবসের মধ্যে প্রতিবেদন জমা দিতে বলা হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ ফেরাতে টাস্কফোর্স পুনর্গঠন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে