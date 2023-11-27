Disease
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:52 PM

Disease

Dengue deaths cross 1,600

8 more die, 920 hospitalised in a day
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:05 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:52 PM
People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least eight more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the eight deaths, four were reported in the capital.

At least 920 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,606 lives this year and nearly 309,087 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 3,493 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 303,988 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

 

 

 

 

 

