Dengue fever: Country sees 7 more deaths; 877 hospitalised

People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

The country saw seven more deaths and 877 more hospitalisations due to dengue fever in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths in dengue rose to 1,622 this year while the total number of cases rose to 3,11,891, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,479 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 3,06,790 patients have already been released.

According to DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while total number of deaths was 281.