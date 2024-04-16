Health experts urge govt to ban asbestos

Health experts and rights activists have urged the government to immediately ban asbestos use due to severe health risks.

At a programme held yesterday, the speakers called for action during a press conference jointly organised by the Bangladesh Ban Asbestos Network (B-BAN) and Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation (OSHE Foundation) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"Asbestos can cause fatal diseases like lung cancer and asbestosis. The government must act now to protect public health and ban the import and use of this hazardous substance," said Aminur Rashid Chowdhury Repon, executive director of OSHE Foundation.

Repon highlighted the alarming rise in asbestos imports, noting that they have increased six fold from 2018 to reach 115,963 kg in 2023. He also pointed out that asbestos is widely used in sectors such as cement roofing sheets and brake shoes.

"Around 50 percent of cement roofing sheets and vehicle brake shoes contain 15 percent chrysotile asbestos, which poses significant risks," he said.

Public health expert Dr MH Faruquee stated that urgent government intervention is needed.

Dr SM Morshed, vice chair of OSHE Foundation, added, "The government has a responsibility to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its citizens. Banning asbestos should be a top priority."

The experts also called for comprehensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation for workers in industries like shipbreaking who may have been exposed to asbestos. They stressed the need for the government to prioritise the health and safety of its citizens by banning asbestos use and importation.