Disease
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 08:34 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

6 more die of dengue

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 07:17 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 08:34 PM
6 patients died of dengue fever
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least six died of dengue while 1,297 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka city, two in Chattagram division and one in Dhaka division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 320 while total number of cases rose to 65,768, of which 38,434 are from outside Dhaka.

Read more

We need effective action to curb dengue spread

Currently, 4,143 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 61,305 patients have been released till today.

Read more

Dengue in Bangladesh: A persistent health challenge

 

Related topic:
dengue deaths in BangladeshDengue Crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh

Dengue: 3 dead, 829 hospitalised in a day

1m ago
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024

Eight die of dengue in a day

1m ago
Dengue situation in Dhaka

Dengue deaths cross 1,600

11m ago
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh

Dengue: 5 die, 534 hospitalised today

1m ago
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh

Dengue outbreak: Hospitals strained as cases spike

1m ago
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে