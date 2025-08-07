Dengue: 3 dead, 408 hospitalised in a day

At least three dengue patients died, and 408 others were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the three deaths, two occurred in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation and one in Dhaka North City Corporation.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue deaths this year has reached 95, while the total number of cases has risen to 23,220.

Among them, 21,799 patients have been released from hospitals, including 17,112 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,326 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, 930 of whom are from outside the capital.