Dengue in 2025: July the deadliest month so far

Death toll reaches 70; cases rise to 18,789

At least 28 dengue patients have died in the first 25 days of July, including eight in last five days, highlighting the alarming trajectory of this year's dengue outbreak.

According to data from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), dengue-related deaths stood at 19 in June, 3 in May, 7 in April, 3 in February, and 10 in January.

With 164 new infections reported yesterday, the total number of dengue cases this year has risen to 18,789, while the death toll has reached 70.

Health experts attribute the rising fatalities to severe complications, such as multi-organ failure, dengue shock syndrome, delayed hospitalisation, and underlying health conditions.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said this year they are seeing a growing number of patients suffering from Expanded Dengue Syndrome (EDS).

These patients often die suddenly due to the severity of the complications, he said.

EDS refers to atypical, severe, and multi-organ manifestations of dengue fever that fall outside the traditional classifications of Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever and Dengue Shock Syndrome. It involves critical damage to organs such as the liver, brain, heart, kidneys, and central nervous system.

Dr Ahsan said patients with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, or chronic lung and kidney disease are particularly vulnerable.

Many patients fail to recognise warning signs like severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, bleeding, extreme weakness, or a sharp drop in urination and platelet count. By the time they reach the hospital, their condition has often deteriorated significantly, he said.

He recommended immediate hospitalisation for any patient displaying these warning signs. Additionally, he advised patients with comorbidities, the elderly, and pregnant women to be admitted at the onset of dengue fever to minimise the risk of death.

Dr Ahsan also warned about the dangers of cross-infection from different dengue serotypes, which can cause more severe outcomes if medical intervention is delayed. Anyone experiencing fever should consult a doctor immediately and follow the prescribed treatment, he advised.

He said many patients from Dhaka arrive at hospitals late -- often without having received adequate fluid therapy during transport. By the time they get here, many are already in shock. Early intervention could have saved many of these lives, he said.

Public health expert Dr Mushtaq Hussain said decentralising the healthcare system is vital to reducing dengue-related deaths.

If patients can access early treatment, they are less likely to reach a critical stage, he said.

While the healthcare system outside Dhaka includes community clinics, union health centres, upazila health complexes, and district hospitals, it often lacks essential equipment. In contrast, Dhaka lacks a functional multi-tiered system altogether, he observed.

In Dhaka, there are no proper primary healthcare centres, and the few secondary hospitals that exist are often underutilised due to a lack of basic facilities.

He said complications from dengue usually arise after the fever subsides, but early symptoms are often ignored, as many assume they are recovering.

He stressed the need for a tiered treatment model dividing care into primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to improve case management and reduce deaths. "A stronger primary healthcare system is essential, especially for low-income communities."

He also called for more blood collection centres and expanded secondary care services within Dhaka.

A clear policy decision is urgently required to implement this decentralised model, Dr Mushtaq added.