Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 05:48 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 06:28 PM

Dengue fever: 5 die, 669 hospitalised in a day

1,639 deaths, 3,15,057 cases this year
FILE PHOTO: Mugda Medical College Hospital has been at capacity with patients being treated on the floor due to the deluge of dengue patients. Photo: File/Anisur Rahman

At least two more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the five deaths, two were reported in the capital.

At least 669 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,639 lives this year and nearly 3,15,057 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 2,667 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 3,10,751 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.

