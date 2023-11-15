‘Young Sheldon’ to bid goodbye with season 7

CBS has announced that the 7th season of "Young Sheldon" is set to return on February 15, which will mark the end of the series, culminating in a one-hour finale on May 16. Due to the disruptions caused by strikes in the entertainment industry, this season will be shorter.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, praised the show for its exceptional cast and heartfelt storytelling that captured audiences' hearts from the beginning.

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory

"Young Sheldon" originally premiered in 2017, while "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its run in 2020 after launching in 2007. Per CBS, "Young Sheldon" drew an estimated 11 million viewers per episode in Live+35 ratings and multiplatform viewing.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon

The executive producers expressed gratitude to the fans for embracing the Cooper family's journey and expressed excitement about sharing this final season.

Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience, expressed executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre.

Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons

They also stated that they are grateful to the fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire "Young Sheldon" family, they further expressed their excitement for the final season.

Cast of Young Sheldon

The show stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, with Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr, Annie Potts as Connie "Meemaw" Tucker, Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Jr, and Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper. Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory", serves as the series' narrator.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, the series boasts a team of executive producers from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Televisi