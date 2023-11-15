Tom Hiddleston endorses SRK as ideal for a Loki variant

Shah Rukh Khan has had a phenomenal year thus far, with "Jawan" and "Pathaan" collecting over Rs 2000 crore globally. While Shah Rukh is currently on top of the world, Tom Hiddleston has expressed his admiration for the Bollywood superstar and believes he would be the ideal person to portray a variant of Loki.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tom was asked who he would cast in the part if given the choice. "Shah Rukh Khan. He would be fantastic. I believe he would play a nice variant."

In the same interview, he mentioned seeing Shah Rukh Khan's film "Devdas".

Tom described the encounter as "extraordinary," adding, "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I recall seeing 'Devdas'. I mean, that's an old movie. I remember seeing it at my local cinema and thinking it was incredible. That is something I have never seen before. So, yeah, I remember that a lot."

The actor gained international fame portraying Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with "Thor" in 2011 and most recently headlining the Disney+ series "Loki" since 2021.

The series "Loki" just finished its second season. In comparison to the first season, the show received a mild reception. Loki was killed off in the Marvel films in "Avengers: Infinity War". It remains to be seen whether he is revived or appears in any of the films' other timelines. However, the actor's most recent interview with Jimmy Fallon appeared to imply that this was his final performance as Loki.