‘Young Sheldon’ S07 premieres on CBS, Netflix release date speculated

As the curtain rises on the final season of "Young Sheldon", fans are not only tuning into CBS on Thursday nights but also eagerly anticipating when the latest installment will land on Netflix. The prequel spin-off to "The Big Bang Theory" has captured hearts since its inception, tracing the childhood antics of the beloved character Sheldon Cooper.

With Season 7 underway, here's what you need to know about where to catch the show and when it might grace your Netflix queue.

"Young Sheldon" Season 7 premiered on CBS on February 15, marking the beginning of the end for the pint-sized prodigy's adventures. Episodes are set to air every Thursday from 8:00 to 8:30 ET, keeping audiences glued to their screens as they witness Sheldon's formative years.

While CBS remains the primary platform for catching new episodes, many fans opt for streaming services to binge-watch their favourite shows. The burning question on everyone's mind is when Season 7 will make its way to Netflix. Although no official release date has been announced, past patterns offer insights. Historically, US Netflix has welcomed each season of "Young Sheldon" after a delay, with Season 6 arriving just nine months after its television debut. Based on this trend, it's reasonable to expect Season 7 to hit Netflix sometime between late 2024 and early 2025.

For those yearning to relive past seasons or catch up on missed episodes, several streaming platforms offer a solution. Max, a Warner Bros-owned platform, provides access to earlier seasons of "Young Sheldon". Paramount+ also boasts the series in its library, offering a comprehensive streaming experience for fans.

While Netflix remains a popular choice for binge-watchers, it's important to note that its availability varies by region. Outside of the US, viewers may find only up to Season 4 of "Young Sheldon" accessible for streaming. However, for US audiences, subscribing to Hulu + Live TV grants access to both the extensive Hulu catalog and live CBS broadcasts, ensuring uninterrupted viewing pleasure.

Throughout its run, "Young Sheldon" has showcased a talented ensemble cast, including Iain Armitage in the titular role, alongside Jim Parsons as the narrator. Zoe Perry shines as Mary Cooper, with Lance Barber portraying George Cooper Sr, Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, and Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper.