Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:07 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:19 AM

Most Viewed

'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:19 AM
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Photo: Reuters

Kate Micucci, known for portraying Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" for three seasons, disclosed her lung cancer diagnosis on TikTok last week. 

She shared that she is recovering successfully from surgery following the unexpected diagnosis.

"Hey everybody, this isn't a TikTok, it's a Sick Tok," Micucci said in a video recorded from a hospital bed. "I visited a preventative doctor who conducted some scans. While scanning my heart, that's when the spot in my lung was noticed."

The lung cancer surgery went smoothly, Micucci mentioned, emphasising that she had never smoked before.

"It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, you know, it was a surprise," she continued. "But also, I guess, it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

Her TikTok video featured her strolling down a hospital hallway with an IV drip in tow.

"It's been a bit of a trip, and [I'll] probably be moving slowly for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it," she mentioned. "Why am I still talking... 'cause I'm on medicine!"

The artiste, known for portraying Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" and making appearances on "Scrubs" and "Will & Grace", has contributed her voice to animated characters, notably in "Steven Universe", "Milo Murphy's Law" and "Scooby-Doo".

Micucci mentioned that she'll be taking things slow for the next couple of weeks but is eager to resume painting.

Micucci regularly posts hand-drawn cartoon images on her social media.

Beyond her acting career, Micucci is also one half of the musical comedy duo "Garfunkel and Oates", alongside Riki Lindhome.

