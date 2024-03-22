Will Badhan bring magic to ‘murder’?

Following her acclaimed performance in "Rehana Maryam Noor" (2021), Azmeri Haque Badhan is set to grace the silver screen once again in Sunny Sanwar's "Esha Murder". The teaser for her upcoming film has already captured the interest of audiences.

Breaking away from the traditional narrative where male characters dominate officer roles, Badhan found the prospect of portraying a female police officer uniquely captivating as the director unravelled the story's intricacies.

Additionally, venturing beyond borders, Badhan gained acclaim for her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya" and is poised to feature in two more Indian films.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, the National Film Award-winning actress shared insights into her character in "Esha Murder", as well as her forthcoming projects in India and more.

When will 'Esha Murder' hit the screens?

The teaser has just been released and the response is phenomenal. The film is scheduled for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

Releasing films during festivals adds an extra layer of excitement. 'Rehana Maryam Noor' received praise both nationally and internationally. I am optimistic for the success of 'Esha Murder' as well.

How challenging was it for you to portray a police officer?

It was undeniably challenging. I underwent training in combat techniques and spent approximately two months closely observing the work and behaviour of several police officers. Typically, such roles are portrayed by male actors, but this role will showcase a real-life female police officer.

How supportive was the team and those involved in the project?

I must express my gratitude to the film's director, Sunny Sanwar bhai, who has been incredibly supportive. I am thankful to him for selecting me for this role. Additionally, female officers provided invaluable support, greatly boosting my confidence in portraying the character.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects in India?

I have signed on for two projects there, one in Hindi and the other in Bengali. I always find it thrilling to embark on new projects and collaborate with new directors, whether in my home country or abroad. Hopefully, we will wrap up both projects within the year.