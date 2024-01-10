Dhallywood abuzz with films vying for festive spotlight

Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching in three months. While the anticipated date for Eid-ul-Fitr falls in the second week of April, there is currently significant discourse surrounding the movie releases during this period. Numerous production companies have already disclosed the potential titles of their films, with about half a dozen movies in consideration. Titles such as "Rajkumar", "Omar", "Esha Murder", "Jamdani" and "Netri The Leader" are prominently featured in this lineup.

Industry insiders suggest that some filmmakers might reconsider their movie releases at the last moment. However, there are also reports indicating that the film releases will proceed smoothly if the expected theatres are secured. Filmmakers are mindful of the Eid festival and emphasise their commitment not to forgo the opportunity to release films during such a significant celebration.

Eid festival is synonymous with Shakib Khan's movies. In the past, this star even had five films released on a single Eid. Examining the Eid booking data over the last decade reveals that Shakib Khan's movies have held a predominant presence, with 80 percent of cinema halls showcasing his films during this festive period.

There is growing concern among many about whether the situation will mirror the past, as discussions surrounding Eid movies intensify in Dhallywood. Concurrently, Shakib Khan is actively engaged in the shooting of his Eid movie. Commencing at the end of December, the star began filming for the movie "Rajkumar" in the Pabna district. Director Himel Ashraf reported that the initial shooting phase spanned 10 days, with plans to continue in Hyderabad, India, followed by the third segment in the United States. The production company, Versatile Media, aims to complete filming by February.

The poster for the movie "Omar" was unveiled on the final day of the year, sparking widespread discussions since then. Sariful Razz takes on the lead role in this film, supported by a cast including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Nasir Uddin Khan, and others. The movie is vying for a release on Eid, with the entire shooting process completed within 25 days. Dubbing has been concluded, and the remaining post-shoot tasks are underway in India. Mostafa Kamal Raz, the film's director, expressed, "All aspects of our film are nearing completion, and we are ready for a theatrical release. I plan to initiate promotional activities at the end of February, although there is always pressure associated with Eid movie releases. We've been planning a movie for Eid for quite some time, taking into consideration these factors."

In 2009, Dhaka's Azimpur witnessed a startling murder that caused a significant uproar. Director Sunny Sanwar dedicated five years to developing a screenplay based on that incident. In November of the previous year, he officially announced the production of a film titled "Esha Murder" inspired by the Azimpur tragedy. Filming for the movie commenced in December, just a month after the announcement. Azmeri Haque Badhan will take on the role of a police officer in the film. The production company aims to release the movie during the Eid season. Director Sunny Sanwar stated, "We are planning to release the movie on Eid. I've completed shooting in two phases, covering about 60 percent of the scenes. Post-production work is underway. We will commence shooting for the third schedule later this month, and in the meantime, we will actively engage in promotional campaigns."

As per the Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association, numerous directors and producers have reached out to them regarding the release of their respective movies. They noted that the discussions about Eid movies have started unusually early this time. Some view this as a positive development for the movies. However, Mia Alauddin, senior vice-president of the Film Exhibitors' Association, emphasised that the focus should also be on addressing the significant challenges faced by cinema halls. Despite the early discussions, the Producers' Association office reports that no movie names have been officially registered for Eid-ul-Fitr as of now.