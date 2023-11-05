Badhan reveals Tamalika's 'Khufiya' surprise for her

Noted actress Tamalika Karmaker might reside in the US but her heart lies with her close fraternity members in showbiz. She is always vocal about supporting Bangladeshi movies and artistes despite choosing to stay away from the limelight.

Recently, she presented a beautiful surprise gift for Azmeri Haque Badhan, where she gave the "Khufiya" actress a beautiful cake that captured all of her beautiful memories in cinematic reels and pictures.

Badhan posted the video on her Facebook where she thanked the actress for such a beautiful gift.

"Tama di thank you very much. I am overwhelmed with your surprise right now. I don't think I have ever been presented with such an innovative and thoughtful gift before. Others might assume it is a simple cake but this is so special to me," said the actress.

"Tama di you have highlighted my life in one frame. You have shown my daughter my career in such a beautiful way on the cake. You are not in the country right now but you were still able to come up with this surprise for me. Thank you so much for calling me and appreciating my performance in 'Khufiya'. This compliment means a lot as this is coming from such a fine actress from our industry," added the actress.

Azmeri Haque Badhan received huge rounds of appreciation for her performance as Agent Octopus in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya". Her incredible chemistry with Tabu in the web-film was also highly commended in the Indian media.