‘We need to end this barbarity’: Jaya Ahsan on petition to prevent elephant torture

A writ petition was filed to ban the use of elephants in various forms of entertainment, such as circuses, riding on their backs, weddings, and celebrations at commercial and political establishments, as well as in advertisements keeping them under human control.

On Sunday (February 18), actress Jaya Ahsan and Rakibul Haq Amil, founder, and chairman of the organisation People for Animal Welfare Foundation (PAW Foundation), filed a writ petition in the relevant branch of the High Court regarding animal rights.

According to a press release, their application was submitted by lawyer Sakib Mahbub to the relevant branch of the High Court.

The application for a writ petition raised questions regarding the license issued by the Forest Department for the use of elephants in circus activities. It stated that in circuses and magic shows, it is mandatory to separate the baby elephants from their mothers and train them through relentless cruelty.

In this regard, Jaya Ahsan told the media, "The way elephants are forcibly separated from their mothers' embrace and subjected to inhumane treatment through rigorous training for several months, seems utterly medieval to me. In modern-day Bangladesh, we cannot condone this barbarism in any way. Furthermore, elephants are endangered animals, and exploiting them for entertainment purposes is both a crime and a moral dilemma. Many lives have been lost while trying to capture elephants for such purposes. To end this barbarity, we have repeatedly appealed to the Forest Department. As no solution seems forthcoming, we have sought refuge in the honorable court of our country to protect this national asset. We hope that the honorable court will provide a landmark verdict to safeguard our nation's biodiversity."

During their 'training', these elephants are hit with a metal hook, used to force them to perform actions that cause harm to various vulnerable parts of their body and can even endanger the lives of humans, including the audience. This process contradicts the Wildlife Conservation and Security Act of 2012 and the Animal Welfare Act of 2019.

According to the announcement from PAW Foundation, the organisation has been advocating for several years through various initiatives to halt the training of elephants through inhumane methods, refrain from using them in entertainment, and cease circus performances, including magic shows. Animal rights activists have also encircled the Forest Department building twice in their efforts.

According to the announcement, despite various promises from the Forest Department at that time, no effective measures were taken, and despite repeated letters urging action regarding the abused elephants, no appropriate response was received.