‘Utshob’ releases in 37 theatres across the US, the UK, and Canada today

After winning over the local audience, Tanim Noor's film "Utshob" will now entertain the international theatres. The film has hit 37 cinemas across Canada, the USA and the UK as of today.

In its opening week, "Utshob" will be screened in six cinemas in Canada, 30 in the USA, and one in the UK. It will be showcased across several globally renowned cinema chains, including 15 screens under AMC (USA), 11 under Regal (USA), 6 under Cineplex (Canada), 2 under Cinemark (USA), 2 under Showcase (USA), and 1 screen under Cineworld (UK).

To celebrate this simultaneous international release, director Tanim Noor extended an invitation to global audiences to enjoy "Utshob" with their families.

"'Utshob' received overwhelming appreciation in Bangladesh," he said. "I hope audiences abroad will connect with it in the same heartfelt way."

Mohammad Oliullah Sajib, president of Swapna Scarecrow—the international distributor of the film—commented on the high-stakes release. "June 20 is one of the most competitive dates this year in the international circuit. Major Hollywood blockbusters and two equally massive Indian films are releasing the same week."

"Securing these screens was no easy feat. We do regret missing out on cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia in the US, as well as Vancouver and Calgary in Canada. However, if 'Utshob' has a strong opening week, there's a real possibility of releasing in those cities in the following weeks," he added.

The film features an ensemble cast including Zahid Hasan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Sadia Ayman, and Shoumya Joyti in lead roles. The film also includes special appearances by Afsana Mimi, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, and Sunerah Binte Kamal.

The film is produced by DOPE Productions, in association with Chorki and co-produced by Laughing Elephant Production, with Brac Bank PLC as the presenting partner. International distribution is handled by Swapna Scarecrow.