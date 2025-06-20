Special screening of ‘Utshob’ draws a star-studded audience in Dhaka

It was an evening of cinema and sentiment as "Utshob", the much-talked-about Eid release, held a special screening on Wednesday night at Star Cineplex's SKS Tower branch—drawing a constellation of celebrated figures from film, politics, academia, and media.

The screening was attended by an impressive lineup: renowned filmmaker and Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, economist and BRAC Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, writer-columnist and teacher Anu Muhammad, politician Zonayed Saki, and a host of prominent artists and professionals from across the cultural spectrum.

Director Tanim Noor welcomed guests with heartfelt gratitude. "Utshob" has been both a critical and commercial success, earning wide appreciation for its storytelling and ensemble cast.

Farooki praised the film for reigniting audience interest in theatres. "When we started working on television, our goal was to tell our own stories in our own way. Today's young filmmakers are doing just that, and 'Utshob' is a great example," he said.

For Anu Muhammad, the film marked a return to the movie theatre after years. "Films like 'Utshob' create an urge among people to come to theatres again," he shared.

Redoan Rony, CEO of Chorki—co-producer and OTT partner of the film—highlighted its significance: "After many years, families are coming together to enjoy a film. This is splendid for our industry."

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay of Dope Productions expressed gratitude to audiences for their support. He also announced that the film will begin its international rollout from June 20.

Sadia Ayman and Shoumya Joyti watching their film "Utshob"

The emotional high point of the night came when veteran actor Zahid Hasan—who returned to the silver screen with "Utshob" after a long hiatus—took the stage.

"It feels like Eid for me today," he said, visibly moved. He had been hospitalised during Eid and missed earlier promotions, making the screening his first public appearance with the team.

"Whenever someone shows me love or affection, I get overwhelmed with emotion," Zahid said, his voice breaking. Fellow actor Aupee Karim, standing behind him, was seen wiping away tears.

"I've done several films and even won a National Award, but no film has entered my life like this one. I've never seen this much enthusiasm from the crowd or faced so many cameras at once. This is a huge gift in my life," he added.

"Utshob" stars an ensemble of powerhouses: Zahid Hasan, Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Afsana Mimi, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Sadia Ayman, and Soumya Jyoti.

Team Utshob Photo: Courtesy of Chorki

The screening was also attended by many of the industry's brightest, including Jayanto Chattopadhyay, Anisul Hoque, Shahriar Shakil, Brindaban Das, Afsana Ara Bindu, Shariful Raj, Kazi Nowshaba, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Bijori Barkatullah, Imtiaz Borshon, Sumon Anwar, Nuhash Humayun, Gultekin Ahmed, and Nowrin Jahan Khan Jenny.

The film features two standout songs—"Tumi" by Level Five and "Dhushor Shomoy" by Artcell—with members of both bands present at the event.

Written by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Sushmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan, "Utshob" features cinematography by Rashed Zaman and a screenplay by Shadhin and Bhuiyan.

Presented by BRAC Bank and produced by Dope Productions in association with Chorki, the film is co-produced by Laughing Elephant, with international distribution by Shopno Scarecrow and Poth Productions.