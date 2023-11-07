'Tiger 3' roars with Rs 10 crore advance booking, to run 24x7 from Monday

The tiger is ready to pounce on the silver screen, and the excitement is palpable. In a remarkable show of anticipation, the advance booking for the highly awaited film, "Tiger 3", featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has already exceeded Rs 10 crores.

The news broke when the official X (formerly Twitter) portal of the film trade portal Sacnilk confirmed on Tuesday evening that "Tiger 3" had crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in advance bookings for all available days. This staggering figure is a testament to the immense fan following and the tremendous buzz surrounding the film.

What's even more exciting is that the buzz around "Tiger 3" has prompted several theatres in Ahmedabad and the Middle East to take a bold step. Cinemas in these regions are set to run the movie 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to the overwhelming demand.

CineStar Miniplex in Ahmedabad, for instance, will kick off this unique endeavor by screening "Tiger 3" from 2 am on the New Year's Day that follows Laxmi Puja. Meanwhile, theaters in the Middle East, such as Vox Cinemas in Mirdif, Dubai, and Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will start playing the film at 12:05 am and 2 am, respectively. This extraordinary decision is driven by the insatiable appetite of moviegoers in these regions, where Diwali has no impact on the release strategy.

An industry insider revealed, "We will mostly see many theaters across the country playing 'Tiger 3' 24x7 from Monday, November 13, which is the big New Year holiday following Laxmi Puja. There is a strong demand from exhibitors from various parts of the country for this to happen because of the unprecedented buzz around the film."

The source added, "Ahmedabad is the first city in India to start showing 'Tiger 3' round the clock. Middle East theaters are also doing it from Sunday onwards, which is a holiday in that part of the world, and Diwali has no bearing on their release strategy. Yash Raj Films (YRF) will likely see a surge in this demand from across the nation for 'Tiger 3' in the next few days. This is great for business and the industry because people want to see good cinema, and 'Tiger 3' is a tentpole release of the year."

The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated to make its grand debut in cinemas on November 12.