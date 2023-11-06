Dulquer Salmaan joins forces with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam for upcoming film

Dulquer Salmaan, the versatile actor known for his roles in various films including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu ones, is set to collaborate once again with director Mani Ratnam in their upcoming film, tentatively titled "KH 234". This marks Salmaan's first project alongside the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The official title of the film is scheduled to be announced as part of Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday celebration.

The popular actor and Mani Ratnam had previously joined forces for the critically acclaimed and successful film "OK Kanmani". The movie explored contemporary relationships and depicted a live-in relationship of a couple in Mumbai, reflecting the modern mindset of urban India. Both Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen received praise for their performances in the film.

Interestingly, Salmaan was previously approached for a role in the 2018 film "Chekka Chivantha Vaanam", but he had to decline due to prior work commitments. Now, his return to a Mani Ratnam's latest project in "KH 234", alongside Kamal Haasan, has generated high expectations amongst fans and movie enthusiasts.

In addition to his involvement in "KH 234", Salmaan has been keeping busy in the film industry. His recent Malayalam film "King of Kotha (KOK)", produced under his own company Wayfarer Films, received mixed response from the audience and didn't perform per expectation at the box office. Despite this, he is set to appear in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film, featuring Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma.

Moreover, Salmaan is also working on a Telugu film, titled "Lucky Bhaskar", with director Venky Atluri and a Tamil film "Kaantha", which he is co-producing with actor Rana Daggubati.