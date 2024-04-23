‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan heads to Delhi to shoot for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film

Delhi is set to witness a cinematic spectacle as the renowned actor Kamal Haasan, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, arrives at the capital of India for an extensive shoot schedule of Mani Ratnam's upcoming pan-India film, "Thug Life".

"Kamal Haasan will commence shooting for Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated project in Delhi from April 23," a source familiar with the production disclosed. The shoot is slated to span over 20 days, during which the trio will delve into various facets of the city, encompassing iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, as well as local schools and farmhouses, reported Hindustan Times.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the team remains undeterred, prepared to tackle the heat head-on. "The shoots are meticulously planned to harness the natural daylight, with minimal nocturnal schedules," the source affirmed, emphasising the team's commitment to capturing the essence of Delhi.

This action-thriller marks a reunion between Haasan and Ratnam after 36 years since their collaboration on the 1987 cult classic "Nayakan". Haasan has lent his creative prowess to the script alongside Ratnam. As per the initial communication, the project is being dubbed as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph".

Joining the ensemble cast are Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, although it remains uncertain if the entire team will be present in Delhi for the shoot.

"At present, no action sequences are scheduled, focusing instead on capturing normal sequences," the source clarified.

The film was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title "KH 234", as it is Haasan's 234th film as the leading actor, and the official title was announced in November 2023. Its principal photography commenced in January this year. It is shot sporadically in several legs, with several filming locations including Chennai. The film will have music composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.