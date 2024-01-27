The marvel that is Mithila

Truly a 'jack of all trades', Rafiath Rashid Mithila is a generational talent. Very active now in Tollywood, Kolkata's film industry, she reached new heights with last year's "Myself Allen Swapan". The actor, development worker, singer, writer and PhD student drops by The Daily Star for a candid shoot and a chat.

'Doctor' Mithila has quite a ring to it! How far are you with your PhD?

Don't ask; I am procrastinating so much! (Laughs) I'm doing my PhD in early childhood development, specifically early childhood education, in which I also did my master's. My work is also related to that, as I'm the programme head of Brac International's early childhood development. Managing these aspects has been challenging, especially with frequent travel. However, this year, I'm determined to fully immerse myself in my PhD.

In 'Myself Allen Swapan', you explored femininity in a way that has not been done before in our industry.

Honestly, I didn't realise before I started shooting that it would become such a significant and layered character. I tried to understand the character Shaila before completely immersing myself in it. I sat, questioned, and asked for clarification from the director Shihab Shaheen, and he's such a brilliant director who has helped me throughout. It has been really satisfying and rewarding for me to play that character. And after people's reaction, it felt like I did justice to it. I played another negative character in the upcoming film "Kajol Rekha", and I think people will like it. I put genuine effort into my work, and I enjoy doing it. As long as I'm true to this, it doesn't matter how bold or unconventional the character is– the audience will like it.

You've been subject to a lot of negative remarks online, over the years. Do you think social media makes people ugly?

If you follow me or any other female celebrity online, you will see how a large number of people are commenting, but never in my life have I come across anyone who said those things to my face. Social media is the best place to spread negativity and toxicity. It doesn't make people ugly; it reveals their true nature, and these reactions often reflect personal insecurities hidden behind screens.

Do you believe in dialogue, or do you think these people are beyond change?

Some people are beyond change. Personally, I don't want to have a dialogue with some people who are not even worth the effort, who don't have the sense or the mental capacity to have that dialogue.

As Kolkata has become your second home now, what's the biggest difference between Kolkata and Dhaka in terms of culture and how they treat their artistes?

Both cities have their own charms. As I've been living in Kolkata for the past three years, I've made a lot of invaluable friends, and the people there have great respect towards artistes. Kolkata is the literary and cultural hub of India. Even in Bangladesh, the cultural landscape is improving significantly, but we do have a way to go when it comes to respecting people in the entertainment industry. However, I'll always prefer the food in Dhaka over everything else!

Transcribed by Zarin Tasnim from the podcast 'A Peek Inside with Sadi'.