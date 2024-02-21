SRK wins Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, dazzles with Rani on red carpet

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards featured a star-studded lineup including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Nayanthara, amongst others, who graced the red carpet of the event.

The highlight of the event was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji posing together, evoking nostalgia among fans for their chemistry in the film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Fans took to social media to reminisce about their roles as Rahul and Tina, with many urging filmmakers to explore the captivating chemistry between the two megastars, who looked stunning together. Although Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have collaborated on several films, they haven't been seen together for quite some time.

Shah Rukh Khan chose an all-black outfit, comprising a shirt, blazer, pants, and shoes, while Rani Mukerji was also spotted wearing a black saree with a matching blouse. On the red carpet, the pair hugged, exchanged kisses, and posed for the paparazzi, evoking a reminiscent vibe of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's camaraderie on the red carpet.

Next, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her appearance. The Begum chose a V-neck anarkali paired with a dupatta. She complemented her beige outfit with peachy makeup. Kareena shared a moment with Shahid Kapoor, who smiled and watched as she entered with her entourage. Shahid himself opted for a navy blue traditional ensemble.

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards, Shah Rukh Khan clinched the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in "Jawan", while his co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander was honored with the Best Music award for "Jawan", marking a significant triumph for the movie at the awards ceremony.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga secured the Best Director award for "Animal". On the critics' front, Vicky Kaushal was recognised as the Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal in "Sam Bahadur".

Winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 are:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, "Jawan"

Best Actress: Nayanthara, "Jawan"

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway"

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal"

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, "Jawan"

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, "Tere Vaste" (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, "Besharam Rang" (Pathaan)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol, "Animal'

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, "Anupamaa"

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin"

Television Series of the Year: "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin"

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna, "Scoop"

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: "Moushumi Chatterjee"

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: K J Yesudas