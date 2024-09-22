TV & Film
Rani Mukerji visits and spends time with children fighting cancer

Rani Mukerji with children fighting cancer | Rani Mukerji visits and spends time with children fighting cancer
Photo: Collected

Yesterday actress Rani Mukerji took time out of her schedule to express her support for cancer patients in Mumbai. Collaborating with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, she participated in World Rose Day, a global event to raise cancer awareness and show solidarity with those battling the disease.

In a widely circulated video, Rani Mukerji is seen spending time with children, taking selfies, and engaging in heartfelt conversations. She joined them for a cake-cutting celebration and accompanied the kids on an open-top bus ride, with the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up in a vivid red.

During the event, Rani Mukerji spoke to ANI, urging people to extend unconditional love and support to cancer patients. She stated, "I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me. With this initiative, I got the chance to spend quality time with kids who have been battling this disease. I pray to God for the recovery of cancer patients. Also, I feel more celebrities should take part in such initiatives and try to bring smiles to the faces of cancer patients. Children who are fighting this big disease are real heroes."

"We all must try to give our time to these kids and shower love on them. Our love and support will give them the courage to fight cancer. Also, with my medium, I will try my best to raise awareness about cancer. If I ever get a chance to be part of a project around this subject, I will definitely do it," she conveyed.

Regarding her professional projects, Rani Mukerji's next appearance will be in "Mardaani 3". Filming for the movie is scheduled to commence in September 2024.

