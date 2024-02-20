Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome second child

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have joyously welcomed the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

In a heartfelt post on his social media platform, Kohli expressed their overflowing joy, stating, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

Kohli and Sharma extended their gratitude for the blessings and good wishes from their well-wishers, urging everyone to respect their privacy during this beautiful period in their lives.

The announcement of Akaay's arrival has been met with warm wishes and congratulations from fans and well-wishers across the globe.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.