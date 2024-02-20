TV & Film
Kiara Advani joins Farhan Akhtar's ‘Don 3’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photo: Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani has officially confirmed her role in the controversially discussed film "Don 3", directed by Farhan Akhtar. In an announcement made on social media, Kiara expressed her thrill to be joining the esteemed Don franchise and working alongside the talented team.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiara shared a brief clip along with a heartfelt message, stating, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together." 

Farhan Akhtar, the director of "Don 3", also welcomed Kiara to the Don universe with enthusiasm, sharing her post and expressing excitement about her involvement.

The news of Kiara's casting arrived after it was announced in August 2023 that Ranveer Singh would be stepping into the role of Don in the third instalment of the franchise. Ranveer's portrayal of the iconic character was teased in a special announcement video where he introduced himself as Don, marking a new chapter in the "Don" series. Previously, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had portrayed the iconic character in the franchise.

While the rest of the cast for "Don 3" is yet to be officially announced, the film is expected to continue the legacy of compelling storytelling, thrilling action sequences, and unforgettable moments that have become synonymous with the "Don" franchise. The previous films, "Don" (2006) and "Don 2" (2011), were well-received by audiences and critics alike, solidifying the franchise's status as a fan favourite.

TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

Apart from her role in "Don 3", Kiara Advani is also set to star alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming action drama "Game Changer". The film, which explores contemporary politics, is scheduled for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

 

