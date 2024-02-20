TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

Television actor Rituraj Singh, known for his versatile performances, has passed away at the age of 59 due to a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his close friend and fellow actor Amit Behl.

Rituraj Singh, renowned for his role as Yashpal in the popular serial "Anupamaa", breathed his last on Monday night. Reports suggest that he had recently been hospitalised for treatment related to a pancreatic ailment.

Confirming the sad demise, Amit Behl stated, "Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, then faced some cardiac complications. He eventually passed away."

The news of Rituraj Singh's passing has left the entertainment industry in shock, with many colleagues and friends expressing their grief and paying tribute to the talented actor. Actor Arshad Warsi, in a heartfelt message, recalled their shared moments and mourned the loss of a dear friend and accomplished actor.

Rituraj Singh's contribution to the television and film industry was significant, with memorable roles in various acclaimed shows and movies. He was known for his performances in shows like "Banegi Apni Baat", "Jyoti", "Hitler Didi" and "Laado 2" among others. Additionally, he showcased his acting prowess in films such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Vash- Possessed by the Obsessed", and "Thunivu".

The talented actor also ventured into the digital space, featuring in popular web-series like "The Test Case", "Hey Prabhu", "Criminal", and "Made in Heaven" season two.

Rituraj Singh's passing is indeed a loss for the entertainment fraternity, leaving behind remarkable performances and cherished memories for his fans and colleagues alike.