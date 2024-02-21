Cricket
Agencies
Wed Feb 21, 2024 08:58 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 09:03 AM

Cricket

Kohli, Anushka blessed with baby boy ‘Akaay’

Agencies
Wed Feb 21, 2024 08:58 AM

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday announced that they have become parents to a baby boy. The child, who is named Akaay, was born on February 15, the couple announced on their respective Instagram handles.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world," both Kohli and Anushka wrote.

India great Sachin Tendulkar penned a beautiful congratulatory note on social media for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy Akaay.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ," Sachin tweeted.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement informed the star batter Kohli's absence from the entire England series for undisclosed "personal reasons".
 

Virat KohliAnushka Sharma
3w ago
push notification