Kohli dedicates IPL title to fans ahead of homecoming celebrations

Virat Kohli said it was "as much for the fans" after he finally won the IPL at his 18th attempt, with Bengaluru's ecstatic supporters preparing to welcome home their heroes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in a roller-coaster IPL final Tuesday in Ahmedabad in front of more than 91,000 fans, who erupted in joy when Kohli lifted the trophy at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

The 36-year-old Kohli, the only man to have played all 18 years for the same IPL team since its inaugural season in 2008, fittingly top-scored with 43 to anchor Bengaluru to victory.

Kohli, who captained Bengaluru in 143 matches between 2011 and 2023, had been on the losing side in three previous IPL finals.

Later Wednesday he will celebrate with his teammates at the main stadium in the southern city of Bengaluru.

Police said that initial plans for an open-top bus parade would not take place in Bengaluru's notoriously bad traffic.

"I said it straight away -- this title is as much for the fans as it is for us," said Kohli.

"These people have backed us relentlessly for 18 years.

"We've had horrible seasons and great ones too, but they turned up for every game in Bengaluru.

"I've never seen loyalty like that. That's what made me stay."

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for Kohli and Bengaluru.

"Congratulations on their first-ever IPL title. Fitting that jersey no. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition," Tendulkar posted on X.

Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower said: "Virat in his 18th year of competing in the IPL, I think that makes it really special for everyone involved.

"I am really happy for him and really proud of the way that he's driven the side forward."

'Monkey off the back'

The tech city of Bengaluru erupted in midnight celebrations after RCB, who scored 190-9, restricted Punjab to 184-7.

Thousands of fans wore Kohli's number 18 shirt and danced in the streets as fireworks lit up the sky.

"It's not an easy tournament to win," Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting said.

"You have to think long and hard about that, think how many good teams they have had over the years.

"You can see what it meant to (Kohli), his wife and all the RCB fans to finally get the monkey off the back and win an IPL title."

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden said on broadcaster JioHotstar: "The IPL 2025 will be forever etched in the annals of cricket -- not just for Virat Kohli, but for the RCB fans who stood by them through thick and thin.

"It shows how consistency and belief can finally lead to a title. Over the past five years they've always been close, and now they've crossed the line."