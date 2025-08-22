Shakib Khan’s first glance as ‘Prince’

"The beginning of a new chapter has been announced – the city will recognise its true hero!" Superstar Shakib Khan announced his upcoming film by posting a first-look poster alongside a caption on his verified social media handle earlier this afternoon.

The poster design of "Prince: Once Upon a Time in Dhaka", the latest film starring the actor, has the map of Dhaka in the background. While in the foreground, a group of people stands holding guns of different shapes. Among them, one man stands with both arms outstretched, holding two pistols.

For the first time, production company Creative Land is producing a film featuring Shakib Khan. The film is produced by Shirin Sultana and directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud.

Director Abu Hayat Mahmud has already stated, "Keeping in mind audiences from Gulistan to Gulshan, we have taken the initiative to make this film on a 'larger-than-life' scale. The story is set in Dhaka of the 1990s, and it will feature crime, love, action, emotion, and family drama."

Apart from Shakib Khan, no other cast members of "Prince" have yet been finalised. The film is scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.