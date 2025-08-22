TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 22, 2025 05:53 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 06:06 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Shakib Khan’s first glance as ‘Prince’

Fri Aug 22, 2025 05:53 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 06:06 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 22, 2025 05:53 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 06:06 PM
Shakib Khan’s first glance as ‘Prince’
Poster of "Prince"

"The beginning of a new chapter has been announced – the city will recognise its true hero!" Superstar Shakib Khan announced his upcoming film by posting a first-look poster alongside a caption on his verified social media handle earlier this afternoon.

The poster design of "Prince: Once Upon a Time in Dhaka", the latest film starring the actor, has the map of Dhaka in the background. While in the foreground, a group of people stands holding guns of different shapes. Among them, one man stands with both arms outstretched, holding two pistols.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Habib Wahid and Atiya Anisha drop new duet ‘Tor Adorey’
Read more

Habib Wahid and Atiya Anisha drop new duet ‘Tor Adorey’

For the first time, production company Creative Land is producing a film featuring Shakib Khan. The film is produced by Shirin Sultana and directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud.

Director Abu Hayat Mahmud has already stated, "Keeping in mind audiences from Gulistan to Gulshan, we have taken the initiative to make this film on a 'larger-than-life' scale. The story is set in Dhaka of the 1990s, and it will feature crime, love, action, emotion, and family drama."

Apart from Shakib Khan, no other cast members of "Prince" have yet been finalised. The film is scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

 

 

Related topic:
Shakib Khannew movie 2026eid ul fitr 2026
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Taandob’ releases in over 50 theatres across Canada and the US

‘Taandob’ releases in over 50 theatres across Canada and the US

2m ago
Shakib Khan and Afran Nisho reunite ahead of ‘Taandob’ release

Shakib Khan and Afran Nisho reunite ahead of ‘Taandob’ release

2m ago
Local Eid releases fare at the box office

Local Eid releases fare at the box office

2m ago
Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

2m ago
‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মেঘনায় উদ্ধার মরদেহটি সাংবাদিক বিভুরঞ্জন সরকারের, শনাক্ত করেছেন স্বজনরা

মুন্সীগঞ্জে মেঘনা নদী থেকে উদ্ধার মরদেহটি নিখোঁজ সাংবাদিক বিভুরঞ্জন সরকারের বলে নিশ্চিত করেছেন তার স্বজনরা।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

গুমের ঘটনা জনসমক্ষে আনতে সরকার ব্যর্থ, বিচার নিশ্চিতে নির্বাচন চায় বিএনপি: মির্জা ফখরুল

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে