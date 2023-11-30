‘Rong er Onek Rong’ set to air in Maasranga tomorrow

Written and directed by director and actor Sarker Raunak Ripon, one hour fiction "Rong er Onek Rong" is set to air in Maasranga television at 10:30 pm tomorrow.

Starring noted television and film actor Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Naziba Basher, and Nisha Chowdhury in central roles, the story revolves around the family of Abul Hossain (Babu) an NGO worker, whose daughters are facing the challenges of a patriarchal society.

While his elder daughter, Kajol (Naziba) is heavily discriminated against due to her darker skin tone, his younger one Alta (Nisha) becomes victim to stalkers who are set to ruin her reputation.



How they overcome these challenges as a tight-knit family is what this drama fiction will portray.

Along with the four actors, Sohail Taufiq, Shoaib Monir, Dawood Noor, Yusuf Atiq Manik, Farooq Mohsin and many more.

The shooting of the one-hour fiction was completed in Narayanganj. Sarker Raunak Ripon, well known for his acting in hit web-series like "Karagar" and "Mohanagar 2" and, had earlier directed Afran Nisho and Mousumi Hamid-starrer "Ami Obhineta" and Shamol Mawla and Nazia Haque Orsha-starrer "Kobitar Kormoshala".

In 2019, he won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in 2019 for Subrata Pal's short film "Ei Shohore".