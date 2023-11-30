TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Rong er Onek Rong’ set to air in Maasranga tomorrow

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:03 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:16 PM
‘Rong er Onek Rong’ set to air in Maasranga tomorrow

Written and directed by director and actor Sarker Raunak Ripon, one hour fiction "Rong er Onek Rong" is set to air in Maasranga television at 10:30 pm tomorrow.

Starring noted television and film actor Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Naziba Basher, and Nisha Chowdhury in central roles, the story revolves around the family of Abul Hossain (Babu) an NGO worker, whose daughters are facing the challenges of a patriarchal society.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While his elder daughter, Kajol (Naziba) is heavily discriminated against due to her darker skin tone, his younger one Alta (Nisha) becomes victim to stalkers who are set to ruin her reputation.
 

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations, jaya ahsan, jaya ahsan hindi movie,
Read more

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations

How they overcome these challenges as a tight-knit family is what this drama fiction will portray.

Along with the four actors, Sohail Taufiq, Shoaib Monir, Dawood Noor, Yusuf Atiq Manik, Farooq Mohsin and many more.

The shooting of the one-hour fiction was completed in Narayanganj. Sarker Raunak Ripon, well known for his acting in hit web-series like "Karagar" and "Mohanagar 2" and, had earlier directed Afran Nisho and Mousumi Hamid-starrer "Ami Obhineta" and Shamol Mawla and Nazia Haque Orsha-starrer "Kobitar Kormoshala".

Rafiul Quader Rubel: An emerging actor, a fighting father
Read more

Rafiul Quader Rubel: An emerging actor, a fighting father

In 2019, he won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in 2019 for Subrata Pal's short film "Ei Shohore".

Related topic:
Fazlur Rahman BabuShilpi Sarkar ApuNaziba BasherNisha ChowdhuryRong er Onek RongSarker Raunak Ripon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ stars unite, receive censor certificate

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ stars unite, receive censor certificate

The emcee for the evening wearing MEHER by Samina Sara

MEHER by Samina Sara: Adding glitz and glamour to a star-studded affair

Actors who reinvented themselves through OTT

Actors who reinvented themselves through OTT

An afternoon with the stars

3w ago
dusshahoshi khoka film

‘Dusshahoshi Khoka’ will serve as an inspiration for the youth: Hasan Mahmud

সাইবার হামলা। প্রতিকী ছবি: রয়টার্স/দাদো রুভিচ
|বাংলাদেশ

গঠনের ৫ বছরেও সাইবার নিরাপত্তা এজেন্সি কার্যকর করতে পারেনি সরকার

ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তা এজেন্সিকে এই কাজ করার জন্য প্রয়োজনীয় উপকরণ ও লোকবল দেওয়া হয়নি। এই ঘটনাকে নাগরিকদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ তথ্য সুরক্ষিত রাখার বিষয়ে সরকারের উদাসীনতা ছাড়া আর কিছুই বলা যায় না।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আগামী রোববার থেকে আবারও বিএনপির ৪৮ ঘণ্টা অবরোধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification