Razz, Farin-starrer ‘Insaaf’ to arrive on Chorki

Sanjoy Somadder's "Insaaf" is set for its digital debut after making waves in theatres last Eid-ul-Azha. The film begins streaming on Chorki on September 4 at 12:01am.

Chorki says the premiere comes in response to massive audience demand. "We hope both local and international viewers will enjoy the film," the platform stated via a press release.

At the heart of the story is Yusuf, played by Sariful Razz, a feared "most wanted" terrorist. Tasked with tracking him down is law enforcer Jahan Khan, portrayed by Tasnia Farin.

The film drew strong praise in cinemas for its gripping storyline and performances. Somadder, however, adds more intrigue onscreen. Mosharraf Karim stuns in an unexpected role as a doctor, exposing the dark world of medical syndication.

"The theme of medical syndication has been explored cinematically in a way that adds a new dimension to Bangladeshi films," said Somadder about his film.

Adding to the surprises are a guest role by Chanchal Chowdhury, the revival of the classic song "Akashete Lokkho Tara", and an appearance by musician-actor Xefer as herself.

Farin shared the excitement about "Insaaf's" OTT release. She said, "I'm thrilled that audiences outside Bangladesh will now be able to watch our film. Many had expressed interest, and now not only will they get the chance, but those who already loved the film in theatres will be able to revisit it."

"This was my first collaboration with Sanjoy Somadder, and he is truly an extraordinary director. And Farin was phenomenal. I believe OTT viewers will love the film just as much as cinema audiences did," stated Razz.

The ensemble cast also features Don, Misha Sawdagor, and Fazlur Rahman Babu. Written by Nazim Ud Doula and Sanjoy Somadder, with screenplay and dialogue contributions from Nazim Ud Doula, Swaroop Dey, and Somadder, the film was produced by Abul Kalam under the banners of Titas Kathachitra and TOT Films.